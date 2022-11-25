A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Fred Meyer employee who made a big difference to a customer

Read full article on original website
Merle Rigby Stallings
Merle Rigby Stallings, 93, of Blackfoot, Idaho, died November 27, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from causes incident to age. She was born on March 20, 1929, in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of Lester and Hattie Lucas Rigby. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Hibbard, later graduating from Madison High School. She loved school, especially speech and drama. After high school, she attended BYU. That summer she met the love of her life, Boyd Stallings, from Lewisville, Idaho. Within three months, they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on November 17, 1948, and began their life together. They both continued their education, bought a farm in Lorenzo, and taught school. They homesteaded on the Minidoka project north of Rupert in 1955. They both taught at Acequia Elementary School for several years. Merle earned her bachelor’s degree from Utah State University. In 1969, they moved to Blackfoot, Idaho where Merle taught at Elmwood, West Center, and later Groveland Elementary School. She was honored as teacher of the year for District 55.
Country Duo Big & Rich Performing In Southern Idaho This Week
Country recording artists Big & Rich will stop in southeastern Idaho on Wednesday evening for one performance. The November 30 date is the band's final of the year before heading east to Pennsylvania in January to continue the tour. I remember when these guys burst on the scene with their...
Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
Free ice skating now offered at new outdoor rink in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is pleased to present ice skating in downtown Idaho Falls courtesy of a new ice rink installed at The Broadway Plaza on Memorial Drive. The ice rink is comprised of synthetic ice from the mid-west company, KwikRink. This form of...
North Hi-Way Café serving up home cookin’ that customers have loved for nearly nine decades
IDAHO FALLS — North Hi-Way Café is the longest continually operating restaurant in the state of Idaho and there’s something for everyone on the menu. The eatery has been around for 88 years in the same building at 460 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. There have been many changes in Idaho Falls over the decades, but North Hi-Way Café has stayed true to its mission of ‘Home Cookin’ When You’re Not Home Cookin.’
Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public
Mountain America Center celebrates their grand opening with free admission, self-guided tours and more. The post Mountain America Center opens for first time to the public appeared first on Local News 8.
Meet Winter, Ghost and Pepper – three adorable kittens looking for a home
Winter, Ghost and Pepper are the sweetest most sociable kittens you will ever meet. The kittens are now available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.
Business owners offering $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of parties who cut signs down
ATOMIC CITY – The owners of an Atomic City business say someone cut down a company sign earlier this week and they’re offering a reward for information leading to their arrest and conviction. Vickie O’Haro owns Atomic City Bar & Store and Atomic Motor Raceway with her husband,...
Don’t miss Ammon’s Lightapalooza on Saturday
AMMON — The City of Ammon is kicking off the holiday season on Saturday with “Lightapalooza.”. Lightapalooza combines a Christmas parade with a holiday festival. The event will include Christmas decor, vendors and much more. “McCowin Park will be lit up with lights, and there will be will...
Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized
IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) - An investigation is underway after a person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Irwin. Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon. One person was transported to the hospital and is being treated for injuries. The incident took place near 3400 The post Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized appeared first on Local News 8.
Snow removal parking restrictions now in place for all Idaho Falls roads
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
Officer shoots man following knife incident at Idaho Falls Eagles Lodge
IDAHO FALLS — A 63-year-old man was shot by an Idaho Falls Police Officer Sunday night after he approached the officer with a knife, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge on Hemmert Avenue. The...
Officer on leave after shooting at East Idaho bar
An Idaho Falls police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 63-year-old man who reportedly attacked him with a knife. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles on Hemmert Avenue. A news release states the bar was open and that several patrons witnessed the shooting. The man who was shot was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center...
New custom hearse to preserve memory of local woman who passed away over the weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Funeral Director Brian Wood is ecstatic about the new hearse at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. A Rosewood Classic Coach modeled after a 1932 Prinzing, which is designed to have the appearance of a Rolls Royce, arrived at the business Sunday after more than a year of waiting.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
With enrollment nearing 900, Rigby school officials were pondering how to keep students fed in order that they might achieve better grades. Most students were bringing their lunches to school. “Plans will probably be made in the near future to serve hot lunches to the school children at a very reasonable price,” the Deseret News reported. “It has been reported by teachers in the Rigby schools that pupils who are classed as shiftless, inattentive or incapable are not properly nourished.” ... Also in the news this week in 1922, John Hunsaker of Rigby was taken into custody in Idaho Falls and charged with resisting arrest, threatening the life of a police officer and having liquor in his possession. The charges stemmed from an incident a few weeks earlier in which Hunsaker allegedly drew a rifle on two officers after they ordered him to turn over a jug he was carrying. He made his escape at the time, but was arrested Nov. 27 by Jefferson County deputies and taken to Idaho Falls to await his preliminary hearing.
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
IFPD officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 63-year old man is in the hospital after being shot during a scuffle with Idaho Falls Police Sunday night. Around 8pm, police responded to a welfare check at the Eagles Lodge on Hemmert Avenue. The man had reportedly made some suicidal statements. After a brief conversation, the man drew The post IFPD officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge appeared first on Local News 8.
Numerous slide-offs in eastern Idaho causing traffic delays; more snow on the way this weekend
POCATELLO – Numerous slide-offs throughout eastern Idaho have caused some delays for post-Thanksgiving travelers Saturday. EastIdahoNews.com was informed Saturday around noon that traffic was backed up on Interstate 15 near the 5th Avenue exit in Pocatello. “Search and rescue is here. Three trucks so far,” a witness reported.
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
1 hospitalized following shooting near Swan Valley
IRWIN – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident in the 3400 East Block of Swan Valley Highway in Irwin. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of a shooting at that location and subsequently contacted two individuals involved. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is currently being treated for injuries.
