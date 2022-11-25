Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
Don & Candus Wells named, Children’s Advocacy Center files answer in Reward Fund suit
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – New motions have been filed in the Summer Wells Reward Fund lawsuit. The Church Hill Rescue Squad filed the lawsuit on June 30, 2022 asking for a judge to determine who gets the $40,305.47 of the Summer Wells Reward Fund. Summer’s parents, Don and Candus Wells, have been added as defendants […]
wymt.com
More than $2 million in FEMA buyouts approved in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA has already approved and granted more than $2 million in FEMA buyouts in Perry County. “In phase one there was thirteen properties that’s already been approved and that’s where that first round of money will go to is to buy those thirteen homes out,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
WOWK 13 News
3 more students released from hospital after, Magoffin County, Kentucky, school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Three more students have been released from the hospital since Monday after a school bus crash in Magoffin County, Kentucky, last week. According to Magoffin County Schools, one student was released as of Tuesday, Nov. 22, and two more students have been able to come home since Tuesday. MCS did […]
harlanenterprise.net
Tri-City Christmas Parade set for Friday
The city of Cumberland will be filled with the sights and sounds of Christmas at 5 p.m. on Friday as the Tri-City Christmas Parade makes the rounds through the city’s streets. Assistant Director of Cumberland Tourism Suzanne Williams went over the details of this year’s event. “The parade...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County property tax notices have been mailed out
BLOUNTVILLE — Property tax bills for the more than 94,000 parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt. County property taxes are not late, however, until March 1, 2023. Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor also announced the reopening of satellite oﬃces in Kingsport and Bristol,...
‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
wymt.com
Locals show off talents at The Festival of the Mountain Masters
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - From food to carved wood, people got a chance to look at Appalachian creativity on Friday. “This is a rusted cheese grader, and this was a plant pot. A plastic plant pot, and I turned it into something pretty,” local vendor Heather Maggard said. Some...
NBC12
Dominion wants Wise County coal plant to stay as is
A report by Dominion Energy finds the company’s largely coal-fired Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in Wise County is economically viable, but critics say it lacks substantial, in-depth analysis to support its claims that the plant’s economic and environmental benefits justify continuing its current operations. Dominion filed the...
Kingsport Times-News
SW Va. towns to celebrate season with Christmas parades
The holiday spirit takes to the streets in Southwest Virginia as the first weekend of December nears.
Sazerac Co. makes largest distilled spirits-related investment in Kentucky, $600m in barrel warehouses
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky this week, as Louisville-based Sazerac Co. will invest $600 million to construct nearly 20 barrel warehouses and expand Robinson Stave and Cumberland Cooperage in London, creating up to 50 full-time jobs and supporting the company’s continued growth.
Police: Body of missing SWVA man found
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The body of a SWVA man last seen leaving a community hospital two weeks ago has been found. According to Jeremy Fleming with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Keith Mullins’ body was found. Fleming said Mullins’ body was recovered near where he went missing. According to the Norton Police Department, […]
DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
wcyb.com
Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
wymt.com
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Church of Eastern Kentucky gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thanksgiving Day to prepare and serve more than 12,000 meals for people in need. “One Church is an organization of different churches, and different denominations, all coming together with a single purpose of feeding...
wymt.com
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We were told the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Bailey, left the road, flipped several times and was...
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
One problem after another: Two years in, a bankrupt company and no fix in sight for home solar customer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kevin Jones was excited about getting a 14-kilowatt solar system installed at his Kingsport home when he borrowed $93,000 from Sunlight Financial and welcomed a company called Pink Energy to do the work in August 2020. “I wanted to do something to leave things better for my grandkids and try to […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)
London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
