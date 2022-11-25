ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to give and get involved in Eugene-Springfield area during the holiday season

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
It’s the season of giving and there are many ways to give back in the Eugene-Springfield area. Many organizations are focused on getting warm clothes to those living outside in wet, cold conditions, but there are several ways to donate goods, money or time to help bolster community efforts to make the area a healthy, vibrant place for all.

Learn about opportunities in Springfield – Dec. 1

Springfield City Club is hosting a holiday-themed community event to help residents learn about different opportunities to give back this season. Local organizations and non-profits will discuss their program at the event and share ways to get involved. At the end of the meeting, there will be time to ask speakers questions. Speakers include Willamalane Park and Recreation District and Daisy CHAIN.

Donate toys for tots – now until Dec. 6

The Lane County Toys for Tots 2022 campaign has begun. Dozens of drop boxes around Lane County are accepting new, unwrapped toys to be gifted to children in need for Christmas. Last holiday season, the nonprofit distributed 24,012 toys and supported 14,557 children.

Toy collection locations include most Bi-Marts and UPS stores, as well as many other places around the county. For a full list, look online at eugene-or.toysfortots.org. You can also apply to become a toy drop site.

Monetary donations can also help the effort. Check donations can be sent to 3106 Pierce Parkway, Suite C, Springfield, OR 97477-7909. Donations can be made online as well at eugene-or.toysfortots.org. If you want to volunteer to help wrap and distribute gifts, register online or contact EugeneT4T@usmc.mil.

White Bird Clinic’s Stay Warm Drive – ongoing

White Bird Clinic is asking the community for help supporting those who face freezing winter temperatures while living unsheltered. The clinic is hoping community members contribute to its Stay Warm Drive with any of the following tax-deductible donations to their main clinic building at 341 E 12th Ave. in Eugene: blankets, sleeping bags, coats, jackets, sweaters, warm pants, socks, gloves, scarves, rain gear, men's and women's walking shoes and tarps.

Call 541-342-8255 to get larger donations picked up.

Operation Winter Survival Stockpile – ongoing

Lane County Health & Human Services is also collecting winter gear to help people survive winter conditions in partnership with the First Christian Church of Eugene’s Helping Hearts program and crisis response team CAHOOTS.

“Every winter, those in our community who are without shelter are faced with life-threatening temperatures and weather,” Maria Cortez, Lane County Human Services program coordinator, said in a news release. “These donations will be absolutely crucial to helping these community members stay warm and stay alive.”

Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at First Christian Church, 166 Oak St. Organizers are seeking: tents (preferably 2-person), blankets (preferably wool), rain ponchos, sleeping bags, hand warmers, socks (preferably wool), tarps, gift cards, laundry cards, footwear, thermal underwear, flashlights, batteries, warm hats, gloves and other survival supplies.

Items can also be purchased on Amazon and sent to First Christian Church at 166 Oak St. Eugene, OR, 97402. The Operation’s Amazon Wish List can be found at: rb.gy/bsbguk

Donate blood – ongoing

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize America’s donors and encourage more people to give.

Every two seconds, someone needs blood in America. The challenges of recruiting and retaining blood donors are significant - only 3% of Americans donate each year and the COVID-19 pandemic has further strained these efforts, according to America’s Blood Centers.

You don’t have to wait until January to give blood. Learn about how to donate blood online at donatingblood.org/ or www.bloodworksnw.org/.

FOOD for Lane County – ongoing

FOOD For Lane County’s hunger relief efforts are focused on providing food assistance and increasing self-sufficiency for neighbors living on limited resources. They do this by collecting, rescuing, growing, preparing and packaging food for distribution through a network of 170 social service agencies and programs.

If alleviating hunger in the area is a cause that attracts you, you can help by donating funds, stock, food or time. More information is available online at foodforlanecounty.org/donate/give-help/.

Egan Warming Shelters – whenever nights are 30 degrees or colder

The Egan Warming Centers, run by St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County, pop up when temperatures reach or fall below 30 degrees. They are in churches, school gyms or any habitable space lent to them, typically between Nov. 15 and March 31. Guests receive a hot meal at night and breakfast in the morning.

The goal is to save people from deathly cold and it depends on volunteers.

When Egan Warming Centers are activated, specific locations will be listed on their website at svdp.us/services/shelter-assistance/egan-warming-centers/. Training opportunities are also regularly posted on the website for interested volunteers.

Text the word “Join” to 541-730-3071 for text alerts for Egan Warming Centers’ activation status. Anyone interested in hosting a site or volunteering can email eganwarmingcenter@svdp.us.

This is not an extensive list of all the opportunities available in the area. Would you like to see a program added to this list? Email Tatiana@RegisterGuard.com with GIVING SEASON in the subject line.

