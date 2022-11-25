ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Find homegrown Christmas trees at these Lane County farms

By Makenzie Elliott, Register-Guard
 3 days ago
It's that time of year again, and The Register-Guard has rounded up some local Christmas tree farms selling trees this year in Lane County.

Al's Hidden Valley Tree Farm: 89900 Demming Road, Elmira. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11. Website: alschristmastrees.com. 541-913-9956 or 541-935-6521

Carroll's Country Christmas Tree Farm: 26260 Perkins Road, Veneta. Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. Website: carrollscountrychristmastrees.com. 541-913-3153.

Hladkey's Tree Farm: 84229 N. Enterprise Road, Pleasant Hill. Open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 23. Website: hladkystreefarm.com. 541-746-0135. Cash or check only.

Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm: 36777 Wheeler Road, Pleasant Hill. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 24. Website: northernlightschristmastreefarm.com. 541-746-5161.

The Christmas Tree Lady: 25017 Alpine Road, Monroe. Open 8:30 a.m. to dark. 541-915-0424.

Kessler's Christmas Tree Farm: 84595 Bristow Road, Pleasant Hill. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Website: kesslerschristmastrees.com. 541-746-1926.

Twin Timbers Trees: 82234 Highway 99, Creswell. Open Tuesday noon to dark; Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to dark; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to dark. Closed Mondays. Website: twintimberschristmastrees.com. 541-517-4448.

If your Lane County Christmas tree farm isn't included on this list and you'd like it to be, email details to rgnews@registerguard.com.

