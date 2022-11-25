ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Springfield officials approve loan extension to revamp lot next to downtown Buick

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
Springfield officials have extended one loan and approved a second related to the transformation of a parking lot near the former downtown Buick dealership.

Earlier this month, the Springfield Economic Development Agency Board unanimously extended a $2 million predevelopment loan and approved moving forward with a $10 million construction loan to help transform the parking lot into retail and residential space.

Blue McKenzie, a combination of the family that’s owned the dealership property for decades and a Portland-based developer, plans to build an eight-story building in the lot on A Street between the former dealership and the US Post Office. A later phase would incorporate the dealership, which closed in 2019.

Officials are eager to see the project, which they say would add desperately needing housing options, become a reality, but it could take longer due to rising construction costs.

A six-month extension of the $2 million loan was necessary because inflation slowed cost estimating and bidding, staff said. The original construction estimate from April 2021 was around $22 million, but more recent estimates have fluctuated from $25 million to $32 million.

Predevelopment work has been ongoing, Assistant City Manager Niel Laudati said, but the extension accounts for delays by moving the due date for repayment out to May 25, 2023.

“We chose to put a pause on moving forward with construction but continued with the design work with the expectation that those prices would come down,” said Nathan Bell, the city’s finance director. “Since that time, we have seen a decrease in materials and are starting to see a decrease in labor.”

The city did make a change to interest rates, Bell said. Instead of repaying at the city’s borrowing rate plus 1%, the company will repay at the city’s rate plus 0.5%, he said.

The company must repay the predevelopment loan in order to get the $10 million loan for construction.

City officials’ authorized the city manager on Nov. 14 to approve final terms of the construction loan with the development team.

Lane County Commissioner Joe Berney, who represents Springfield and sits on the agency board, praised staff for looking at “a variety of ways this can be structured under this crazy environment.”

He added while the Buick redevelopment isn’t focused on affordable housing, the city is working on increasing that supply through other projects.

Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon praised officials and staff for the work done so far on the projects.

“Everybody should pat themselves on the back,” VanGordon said. “Big moments are always the shortest with the least amount of conversation, so I guess I’m just proud of the body for getting this far on this big of a project, and it’s going to be exciting when it’s done.”

The city will enter into the construction loan of up to $10 million. Blue McKenzie will then work to secure a construction loan for the full project price.

Building contractor selection will take place in early 2023.

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

