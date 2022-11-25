ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Was it you? $1 lottery ticket bought in NC turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing

By Chloe Rafferty
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0gW4_0jNMCzmM00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving… about $1.8 million more.

A lucky winner who bought $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said it was the third largest win in the history of the game.

They said the person bought the ticket through the lottery’s Online Play program and matched the numbers on all five balls.

The odds of doing so are 1 in 962,598, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were: 1, 6, 9, 14, 36

If you bought the ticket on either the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery app, you could be the lucky winner of the $1,860,192 jackpot.

The largest Cash 5 jackpot win so far was April 19, 2021 when two Charlotte women split a $2.1 million jackpot.

Friday’s jackpot has since reset to $100,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Big coffee news for Durham (Nov. 25)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Got word this week that 321 Coffee is gearing up to open its first Durham location at 300 Morris St. Join the coffee shop and roastery for its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. 321 Coffee is a coffee shop and roaster built on inclusion. They currently employ over 40 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). If you are not already familiar with them, get to know them here.
DURHAM, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ridership for NC By Train breaks record for second month in a row

After reporting a record-breaking month in September, NC By Train, the state’s intercity passenger rail service, again achieved a new monthly high for ridership in October. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains carried 55,493 passengers in October, beating September’s record of 48,488 passengers by over 14%. “What a fantastic...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — An ordinary day turned into a lucky one when a Cumberland County man won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket. Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won the $100,000 prize. Martin purchased his Fabulous Fortune winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message

Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $2 million after buying $20 lottery ticket

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yoni Davila, of East Flat Rock, bought a $20 lottery ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Davila bought his ticket from Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy