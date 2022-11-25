Read full article on original website
Here’s what time ‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ launches globally
There’s not long left until World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches, with Blizzard‘s next expansion taking fans to the mysterious Dragon Isles. To see the exact time you can play, here’s what time Dragonflight launches across the globe. In America and the UK, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches...
‘Gran Turismo 7’ boss “considering” new PC version
Gran Turismo 7‘s lead developer Kazunori Yamauchi says that Polyphony Digital is “considering” bringing the game to PC. The latest game in the long-running series came out on March 4, 2022 after being delayed last year, and is available on both PS4 and PS5. In a new...
Criterion wants to bring ‘Burnout’ back – but has no immediate plans
Criterion wants to resurrect the long-dormant Burnout series, although it has no immediate plans to do so. That’s according a Eurogamer interview with Kieran Crimmins, creative director of the developer’s upcoming title Need for Speed Unbound. During a conversation about the studio and the upcoming release of Need...
‘Music for PlayStation’ uses controller vibrations to play music for hard of hearing players
A sound artist has created ‘Music for PlayStation‘, an album of “musical vibration pieces” that is designed to be played through the vibrations of a PlayStation DualSense controller. Available on Bandcamp (via Mixmag) , ‘Music for PlayStation’ utilises the vibration feature of a PS5 DualSense controller...
‘Squad’ developer announces co-op shooter ‘Starship Troopers: Extermination’
A video game set in the Starship Troopers universe is coming to Steam Early Access in 2023, from developer Offworld Industries. The game is called Starship Troopers: Extermination, and is a co-op FPS that sees 12 players on the frontlines of a battle against the Bugs. The 12 players will...
tripleS announce 2023 launch of new unit that includes members of Acid Angel From Asia
K-pop girl group tripleS have announced that they will be debuting a new 10-member unit that includes members of its first subunit Acid Angel From Asia next year. On November 26, Modhaus girl group tripleS uploaded a video to their YouTube channel revealing that the new unit will be formed by the nine known tripleS members as well as an additional member who has yet to be revealed. The name of the unit is still unknown.
A Daft Punk helmet is a hidden item in new Pokémon games
Daft Punk‘s iconic helmet is available as a hidden item in the two new Pokémon games. According to Hypertext, gamers can unlock the so-called ‘Cool Helmet’ when playing Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. As the website report, the helmet comes in a number of...
‘The Callisto Protocol’ director explains how SpongeBob SquarePants inspired game
The character director of The Callisto Protocol has explained how SpongeBob SquarePants provided inspiration for the new game. Glauco Longhi – who has worked on games including Uncharted 4 and God of War Ragnarök – explained how the new horror survival game, out this Friday (December 2), took unlikely inspiration from the beloved children’s animated TV character.
