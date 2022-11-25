K-pop girl group tripleS have announced that they will be debuting a new 10-member unit that includes members of its first subunit Acid Angel From Asia next year. On November 26, Modhaus girl group tripleS uploaded a video to their YouTube channel revealing that the new unit will be formed by the nine known tripleS members as well as an additional member who has yet to be revealed. The name of the unit is still unknown.

1 DAY AGO