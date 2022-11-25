Your Black Friday Gift Guide: Tech + Software Edition

Black Friday is just around the corner, and shoppers are gearing up to snag limited-time deals and promotions on hot ticket items. Black Friday has always been a popular day to hit the stores – both virtual and IRL – but it might be a particularly busy one this year. With inflation on consumer goods skyrocketing in 2021, people are looking to save money on their holiday shopping more than ever. A survey conducted by Bankrate found that two out of five shoppers report the recent inflation will change the way they shop for holiday gifts , and that they’re looking for more ways to save. The biggest way they plan to do so is by looking for coupons, sales and discounts – like the ones on Black Friday.

Black Friday deals can be found on everything from apparel and handbags to wine and pet toys, but two categories where some of the biggest savings can be found are the tech and digital space. From software to gaming systems, these types of gifts tend to come with hefty price tags making them especially popular during Black Friday. If you have your eye on tech and digital gifts this Black Friday, here’s our guide on some of the most sought-after items to snag the day after Thanksgiving (some of these deals have already started).

Gateway 14.-1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

From $229 to $99

Get the deal here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gateway (@gogateway)

Shoppers can already take advantage of this early deal on Walmart.com. Get this highly-portable laptop that’s usually $229 for just $99. With it will included Windows 10 S and Microsoft 365 Personal for one year. It’s the perfect gift for a college student or someone who travels a lot for work because it weighs just 3.35 pounds, slides easily into most backpacks and carry-ons, and has a generous 64 GB of storage.