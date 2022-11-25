ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Why do we call it Black Friday?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNADV_0jNMC4zY00

(NEXSTAR) – Many know the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as “Black Friday,” but why?

While some social media posts attribute the day’s roots as dating back to the practice of selling off slaves the day after Thanksgiving, the Associated Press says that isn’t the case .

Instead, the term “Black Friday” is first linked to a financial crash in the late 1880s.

Two investors, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, drove up the price of gold, which lead to a market crash on Friday, September 24, 1869, according to Business Insider . The stock market dropped , foreign trade was put on hold, and farmers took a hit. The day was then dubbed “Black Friday.”

It wasn’t until the 1960s when large crowds took to the streets of Philadelphia before the annual Army-Navy game to take advantage of sales at stores that Black Friday was associated with shopping after Thanksgiving, according to the AP.

Wet weather could make post-Thanksgiving travel messy in parts of US

In a 1975 article from the AP, a sales manager at Gimbels department store said bus and cab drivers called the day after Thanksgiving Black Friday because of the “headaches it gives them” as police officers tried to control the crowds.

Because of the association between economic dark days and the term “black,” like Black Friday 1969, retailers tried calling the day “Big Friday,” The New York Times reports. Their efforts were futile and they later reclaimed “Black Friday,” largely because the major shopping day could boost profits out of the red.

Ever since, we have associated Black Friday with shopping. It has also given way to names for the days after it, like Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Student loans: Here’s how soon payments, interest will restart

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express, according to the company . Launched “in the midst of the recession,” American Express explains the day is intended to “encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”

According to Reader’s Digest , the term Cyber Monday was coined in 2005 by the senior vice president of research and strategic initiatives for the National Retail Foundation. The NRF reportedly noticed a spike in online revenue and traffic on the Monday after Thanksgiving, which was believed to be caused by people shopping on their computers at work where the Internet was likely faster and their children couldn’t see what was being bought.

You can find some Black Friday deals here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe storms likely today and tonight

ALERT DAY FOR TUESDAY: Our next weather maker moves in today, which will bring a likelihood of severe thunderstorms across much of the state. A Level 4/5 “Moderate Risk” of severe weather has been posted for all of central Mississippi, with a Level 3/5 “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather elsewhere – into the Pine Belt. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATE

Best Black Friday deals that are half-priced or better

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Black Friday deals are half off or better? Black Friday is the only time of year you’ll see countless name-brand products sold for less than half their original price. Still, numerous sales from all sorts of retailers are happening simultaneously, so finding the best deals can be tricky. […]
WJTV 12

Person in custody after vehicle hits Jerry’s Fish Market

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after a vehicle ran into Jerry’s Fish Market in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 26. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. on Halls Ferry. A grey Jeep with Texas plates had crashed into the side of Jerry’s Fish […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

2nd Chance Drawing tops $500,000 in prizes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The upcoming 2nd Chance promotional drawing for 17 scratch-off games has a total of $544,500 in prize money to be awarded. Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the next drawing will occur Friday, December 2, 2022.  Players have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Visit www.mslotteryhome.com and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Durant under curfew after 19-year-old killed in shooting

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside a vehicle. The shooting happened on Saturday, November 26 around 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Moore Street in Durant. Interim Durant Police Chief Joseph Head said Jerreil Allen, Jr., was driving when his vehicle was shot into […]
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, authorities said. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah, who had been reported missing earlier the same day. His body was found in an abandoned home. Jackson police arrested two […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: the best discounts we could find for today only

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts? Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around […]
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot at Yazoo City car wash

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug related. Yazoo County […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Start your Cyber Monday shopping now with these early deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What early deals for Cyber Monday are best? Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you […]
WJTV 12

The best products we’ve tested and loved on sale now for Cyber Monday

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday? There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more […]
WJTV 12

Monroe woman breaks into ex-boyfriend’s home, causing physical altercation; eight-month-old child present

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10:09 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance reported on South First Street. The disturbance led to the arrest of 29-year-old Samone Thompson. Thompson was charged with home invasion damage to property and battery of a dating partner child endangerment. The victim informed […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy