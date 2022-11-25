House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Testimony From Janes Group Senior China Analyst Chu

Read full article on original website
Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased...
Risk & Insurance Management Society Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0019-0001, was sent...
OMB moves DOL ESG rule, as backlash builds
The environmental, social and governance movement’s noble intentions are running into stiff resistance with growing backlash while a Department of Labor rule moves ahead that would allow limited ESG goals in investing. The DOL proposed ESG rules during the Trump administration that would require retirement fund advisors to put...
Russia-Ukraine war live: air raid warnings across Ukraine amid fears of fresh strikes; Nato ‘won’t back down’ on aid
Officials warn Russia preparing new wave of missile attacks; Nato chief says alliance will keep supporting Ukraine
Hegar blasts Biden administration plan advancing retirement funds prioritizing ESG
–The U.S. Department of Labor is finalizing a rule allowing companies to prioritize ESG policies when choosing retirement plans. Both the chief financial heads of Texas and Florida, and Gov. After hearing of the DOL’ s latest announcement, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said President Joe Biden was“ using unelected bureaucrats… to push his radical ESG agenda,…
Patent Issued for Automated consent management system and method for managing autoreply messages to incoming calls (USPTO 11496620): Rhinogram Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Dressler, Keith ( Ooltewah, TN , US), Dressler, Stanley (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In 1991,. Congress. passed the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) to restrict...
Tata AIA Life associates with Medix to offer specialised 'Critical illness' related services to its consumers
PRNewswire/ -- Tata AIA Life Insurance. fastest-growing life insurance companies, has tied-up with Medix, a global company in medical management solutions with a team of 300 in-house physicians, and a global quality accredited network of over 4,500 world-leading and independent medical specialists. The engagement will offer TATA AIA's consumers access to a local and global network of accredited medical specialists to manage their medical journey related to serious illnesses. This service is complementary for policyholders who have purchased eligible life insurance products across term, savings, and pension plans, the list of which shall be published by insurer on its website from time to time.
Remember ISIS? It’s why Biden must stop a Turkish invasion of Kurdish Syria
In 2019, against the advice of many foreign policy and defense officials, President Trump abandoned our Syrian Kurdish allies, who were front-line in helping us eradicate the ISIS caliphate. Trump acquiesced to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s invasion, which caused an estimated 300,000 Kurds to become refugees. The Kurdish forces lost 11,000 fighters in the war against ISIS, and their abandonment sent a chilling message to American allies worldwide.
Hebei University of Technology Researchers Advance Knowledge in Risk Management (Optimal Investment Strategy for DC Pension Schemes under Partial Information): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We consider a defined-contribution (DC)-pension-fund-management problem under partial information.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Natural Science Foundation. of. Tianjin. ;. Natural Science Foundation of Hebei Province. ;...
Federal Reserve listening to consumers to set proper tune for melody of economy
Investors will be greeted with a chorus of economic data this week. Among those listening for some harmony will be. leaders, as they prepare to deliver their last interest-rate decision of the year. The tempo of price hikes and new jobs has slowed in recent months, but has either been...
Iranian Reporters Grill U.S. Coach And Star At World Cup And It Goes Off The Rails
The news conference before the U.S.-Iran match took a surreal turn that had nothing to do with soccer.
The practice of proclaiming virtue while amassing wealth and power is not new
What do , and have in common? No, they are not all convicted felons. Capone did serve time for tax evasion, and Holmes was recently sentenced to 11 years in prison for defrauding the public through her blood-testing company. Theranos. . But Bankman-Fried, founder of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX,...
Toyota Insurance Spain Selects Sapiens for Total Core Digital Transformation
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced they signed an agreement with Toyota Insurance Management Spain (Toyota Seguros) with the aim of transforming and modernizing its business. As such,. Toyota's. insurer will be implementing Sapiens DianaSuite to manage...
U.S. Economy: Focus shifts to 2023
Dispatch-Argus, The (Moline, IL) 2022 was a tough year. Amid a landscape of soaring inflation and rising interest rates, American consumers and businesses struggled to maintain an even keel. In. February 2021. , inflation was reported at 1.7%, just below the. Federal Reserve's. target rate of 2%. Today, inflation stands...
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle operating status assessment (USPTO 11494175): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bennett, Shawn C (Le Roy, IL, US), Binion, Todd (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Vehicles are typically operated by a human vehicle operator who controls both steering and motive controls. Operator error, inattention, inexperience, misuse, or distraction leads to many vehicle accidents each year, resulting in injury and damage. Autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles augment vehicle operators’ information or replace vehicle operators’ control commands to operate the vehicle in whole or part with computer systems based upon information from sensors within the vehicle.
Increasing Crop Insurance Flexibility for Sugar Beets
Final rule with request for comments. CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC81" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0009" (FCIC) amends the Common Crop Insurance Regulations, Sugar Beet Crop Insurance Provisions. This rule will reinstate stage guarantees and make the stage removal option permanent to ensure all producers have maximum flexibility to obtain the crop insurance coverage they need for their operation. The changes will be effective for the 2023 and succeeding crop years for counties with a contract change date on or after.
COVID FRAUD – At least $400M of your money gone
Spectator, The (Hornell, Wellsville, NY) An army of petty thieves, sophisticated fraudsters and international crime syndicates ripped off about. of COVID-19 pandemic aid and unemployment benefits intended for New Yorkers, a. USA. TODAY Network investigation found. And that is just the tip of the coronavirus fraud iceberg. New Yorkers struggling...
