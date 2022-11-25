Read full article on original website
2 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks on the Right Track Amid Industry Odds
GPC - Free Report) and LKQ Corporation (. LKQ - Free Report) appear better-positioned, thanks to their strategic buyouts and investor-friendly moves. The Zacks Automotive - Replacement Parts industry comprises companies that engage in the production, marketing and distribution of replacement components for the automotive aftermarket. The industry players offer replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair as well as accessorize vehicles. A few of the important auto replacement components include engine, steering, drive axle, suspension, brakes and gearbox parts. The auto replacement market is somewhat less exposed to business downturns as consumers are more inclined to spend on replacement parts to maintain their vehicles rather than splurge on new ones. Consumers can either opt for repairing vehicles on their own or can avail professional services for the same. The industry is undergoing a radical change, with evolving customer expectations and technological innovation acting as game changers.
3 Medical Instruments Stocks With Potential to Outperform
In recent years, the medical instrument industry, part of the wider Medical sector, has seen a transformation in the nature of its business, leading to higher research and development activities for developing cutting-edge technologies. The industry’s landscape changed further with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis that put robotic and remote services in the limelight. Although the majority of economies have opened up following strict lockdowns in the past couple of years, the demand for robotic and remote services is likely to remain.
Here's Why Cambium (CMBM) is a Promising Portfolio Pick
CMBM - Free Report) have surged 38.8% over the past six months, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal have increased 65.3% since July 2022, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
STM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +19.9%, compared to...
4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand
UNP - Free Report) , Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (. are expected to thrive on upbeat freight demand. The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry consists of railroad operators transporting freight (such as agricultural products, industrial products, coal, intermodal, automotive, consumer products, metals and minerals), primarily across North America. These companies focus on providing logistics and supply-chain expertise services. While freight constitutes a significant chunk of revenues, some of these companies also derive a small portion of their top line from other rail-related services, including third-party railcar and locomotive repairs, routine land sales and container sales, among others. A few companies offer service to multiple production and distribution facilities. Besides owning locomotives, some of these companies have equipment of leased locomotives, railcars etc.
Why Affiliated Managers (AMG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
AMG - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this asset manager...
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
CAT - Free Report) impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock
YUM - Free Report) is benefiting from robust same-store sales, Taco Bell’s growth and expansion efforts. Shares of the company have gained 7.8% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s increase of 3.9%. However, a rise in net costs and expenses remains a concern. Growth Drivers.
JinkoSolar (JKS) Inks Deal for 522MW of Solar Modules in Brazil
JKS - Free Report) subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co, recently inked a deal to supply solar modules for Phase l of the Santa Luzia Complex Project in Paraíba State, Brazil. Per the deal, the company will provide 522 megawatts (MW) of Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules for the project under construction in Brazil, thus tapping the growth of the expanding Brazilian solar market with its high-performance modules.
Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)?
KBWP - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2010. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to...
Schneider (SNDR) Rides on Segmental Growth, Expenses Ail
SNDR - Free Report) benefits from strength across its Truckload and Intermodal segments. Shares of Schneider have gained 8.4% over the past three months against the 3.8% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company recently reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the Zacks...
PerkinElmer's (PKI) New Viral Vector Assays to Boost Workflows
PKI - Free Report) recently launched ready-to-use Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAV) Detection Kits to aid researchers working on gene therapies for various serious diseases. The validated and fully-automatable assays are built on PerkinElmer's proprietary AlphaLISA technology. The latest launch will likely expand PerkinElmer's cell and gene therapy portfolio, which includes...
Boston Scientific (BSX) Posts Positive Post-Market Study Data
BSX - Free Report) recently announced the first results from the ACURATE neo2 Post Market Clinical Follow-up (PMCF) study, which evaluated the performance of the ACURATE neo2 Aortic Valve System. The favorable findings were presented during a late-breaking clinical trial session at PCR London Valves 2022 and were published simultaneously in EuroIntervention.
As Wealthy Consumers Trade Down, 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks May Be Big Holiday Winners
As pocketbooks are being squeezed by inflation, these six top consumer stocks have reasonable upside potential and come with very dependable dividends. With even moderate appreciation in their share prices, investors should be looking at double-digit total return potential.
3 Top Small-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns
Risk-loving investors, who give precedence to capital appreciation along with dividend payouts, may consider small-cap blend mutual funds to derive healthy returns. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks that are projected to rise over the long term. Meanwhile, small-cap funds are...
Is Trending Stock Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) a Buy Now?
HOLX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +12%, compared...
Investors Heavily Search Lennar Corporation (LEN): Here is What You Need to Know
LEN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this homebuilder have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks...
4 ETFs to Benefit From Cyber Week Sales
While shoppers are grabbing the Black Friday deals, retailers are preparing for Cyber Monday — the next big shopping event. In fact, Cyber Monday has grabbed maximum consumer attention in the recent past as "the preferred day for deals." In fact, Cyber Week (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) as a...
Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves
SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 28th
SLCA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells commercial silica in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. U.S. Silica...
