Take a look back at all of the places in Shreveport and Bossier City we ate at this year

We discovered some pretty incredible local eats this year all over Shreveport and Bossier City. From cuisine fusions to perfect lunch spots, locally sourced food and more. Take a walk down memory lane and add these amazing locally-owned restaurants to your list of places to try.

Charcuterie offers a little bit of everything at the airport

We kicked off the new year with a restaurant focused on a food trend that doesn't look like it's going anywhere anytime soon.

Sweet Cheezus is more than custom trendy meats and cheeses, when Jessica Shaw began this venture, it was creating single serve charcuterie to people in the community during COVID.

Now, Shaw serves more than just charcuterie at the downtown airport and the menu offers up soups, sandwiches and breakfast options.

West African meets Caribbean in Shreveport food truck

Niema Longstratt DiGrazia was among The Times' Ones to Watch this year, and her goal to bring healthy, authentic African Caribbean fusion to Shreveport is one of the many reasons why.

DiGrazia was born in Serria Leone in West Africa, where her only culinary training was helping her mother in the kitchen growing up. That experience is what makes RNL's Cookery Corner so special with its unique flavors mixed with comfort food favorites.

Get to know more about DiGrazia and her delicious menu at the RNL food truck you can find all over Shreveport.

French patisserie comes to Bossier City

Bakery Loré was opened by Lorena Cervantes as a way to let her creativity shine while bringing something unique to the heart of Bossier City.

Beginning with baking tres leches cakes at home, Cervantes eventually had the idea of opening a bakery once the demand for her pastries got bigger. Now the community can enjoy macrons, tres leches, croissants and more.

Check out all of the delicious and beautiful creations you can find at Bakery Loré.

Asian, Cajun fusion creates creative, unexpected dishes

Cajun Asian owner Ryan Dunning was born and raised in Shreveport, but the inspiration for his restaurant came from his soon-to-be father-in-law Tom Tran.

Dunning fused cultures together at Cajun Asian like Tran did at his restaurant Pho L'amour. Neither man had traditional culinary backgrounds, but the idea of combining their native cuisines with other culinary traditions was the starting point for both men.

Find out all about how this unique fusion restaurant came to be and what interesting things you can find on the menu.

Pop into this pizza joint for a slice and a great photo

Known for her designing skills in Fashion Prize, Brittani Shabazz and her husband Rill Trill took over Pop N Pizza from the previous owners to keep it from closing.

The popular pizza place moved locations to take residence at the corner of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Shabazz designed the new space with bright colors and local artwork that are ideal for Instagram photos.

Check out the menu filled with a variety of pizzas with traditional and unique toppings in addition to fries and other great sides.

Two restaurants share one goal

Chef Gabriel Balderas owns two popular restaurants that focus on fresh ingredients and authentic Mexican and Latin tastes.

El Cabo Verde offers diners with a fresh twist on authentic Mexican cuisine that's all made from scratch while Zuzul Coastal Cuisine focuses on fresh, sustainable dishes inspired by coastal Latin America.

Learn more about Balderas and his journey from Mexico to Shreveport and his fresh, slow food mission.

Don't let the name fool you. They don't serve cookies.

While the name can make it a bit confusing, Cookie B's Smoothies and More got its name to honor the legacy of co-owner Kira McKnight's mother, who was known as Cookie B.

McKnight along with her fiancé Sierra Baker love juicing and opened up this eatery in downtown Shreveport to bring that passion to the Shreveport community. More than just a place to get a tea or smoothie, Cookie B's is a fun downtown hangout with brightly colored walls and Instagram-worthy photo spots.

Since the original story, Cookie B's has moved to a new location on Line Ave.

Get to know McKnight and Baker and the story behind why they wanted to open this smoothie business.

You can eat this Cajun option on the go for a taste of home

A new lunch choice opened up in downtown Shreveport in late 2021 with a mission to provide the community a meal on the go that feels like home.

The Kajun Korner Food Express is owned by Karanda Tucker and has been cooking since joining her grandmother in the kitchen at 4 years old. While she doesn't have traditional culinary experience, her time in the kitchen cooking for her family and church community has more than made up for it.

Take a closer look at the variety of comfort food in the form of soups, sandwiches and salads that feature the traditional flavors of Louisiana.

Looking for the perfect cup of coffee?

While Shreveport has plenty of options for a cup of joe like Starbucks and Dunkin', what it was missing was a lowkey spot to sip on coffee.

Sugar and Cream is owned by husband-and-wife duo Mark and Shakiah Myers and their friend Dezerra Wesley and is a cute little shop with a cozy atmosphere.

In addition to locally sourced coffee, you can get teas and lemonades while borrowing a book from their shelves or leaving a note of encouragement for someone.

Get to know the owners and find out more about this new coffeehouse on Jewella in Shreveport.

Juice pop up makes life sweet with healthy drinks

The summer season had us on the hunt for something refreshing, and Randy Roberson's fresh, cold-pressed juices and wellness shots at Urban Verde were a great find.

Roberson's journey began when he swapped to a plant-based lifestyle in 2019, and when he couldn't find a place in Shreveport to fit his needs, he decided to create one himself.

Urban Verde can be found around Shreveport and Bossier at different events including the farmers markets, and even at some of your favorite local eateries.

Take your ice cream to the next level with cookie dough

A new ice cream spot opened up in Bossier City at the perfect time — when the summer heat was hitting an all-time high in Louisiana.

This isn't your traditional ice cream parlor; Dough & Arrows is a unique sweet treat place that takes ice cream to the next level by combining it with edible cookie dough. Whether you want classic flavors or dare to be a little bolder, It's great for kids and kids-at-heart.

Get to know the owners and why they wanted to open up this unique, family-friendly business in Bossier.

Beloved chef starts new Latin restaurant downtown

Pepito Munoz is a well-known and celebrated Shreveport chef who took over the vacant spot next to Artspace after Parish Taceauxs closed its doors earlier this year.

Munoz has worked in restaurants in Shreveport for over 20 years and is excited to bring his new venture to the downtown area and crafted an elevated menu inspired by Latin cuisine.

Check out the updated space and look at the new menu filled with delicious, seasonal options and signature drinks.

Noble Savage is new, improved and open again

The community mourned the loss of downtown staple the Noble Savage when it closed its doors in 2021, but after a change in ownership and a facelift, the popular restaurant made its return.

Elizabeth Walkoviak and her business partners have resurrected the restaurant and it underwent a drastic renovation process. The wall to the jewelry store next door came down, the stage was expanded, and the menu received a total revamp.

Take a look at all of the changes made at this local spot that is open again.

These donuts drip with gourmet flavor

Caleb and Michelle King can be found in their iconic black Dripp Donuts RV popping up at almost every event in and around Shreveport.

Donuts are typically simple and understated, but the Kings take donut making up several notches with their homemade sourdoughs in a variety of fun and funky flavors that are Instagram-ready.

And rumor has it that Dripp Donuts will be making its way to downtown Shreveport possibly by the end of the year.

These local restaurants offer iconic Louisiana comfort food

There are two things Louisiana locals take very seriously — gumbo and red beans and rice. These traditional Southern classics have a deep history and are considered the ultimate comfort foods, especially once the weather turns colder.

I found some restaurants around Shreveport that serve red beans and rice like Sam's Southern Eatery and Jacquelyn's Cafe and spotted where you could get gumbo like Herby K's and Marilynn's Place.

Fair food is full of flavor

We finished out the year by taking a look at some of the more interesting offerings available at the Louisiana State Fair.

While the giant turkey legs and irresistible corn dogs are fan favorites, there's something to be said about testing the limits of your taste buds. That might be a barbeque parfait, filled with savory pulled pork and layers of mashed potatoes and a signature sauce. Or, if you're feeling really adventurous, you can take a bite out of a scorpion or cricket pizza.

Take a closer look at the other options we found while walking around the Louisiana State Fair this year.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com