ClutchPoints

Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan

Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game versus the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best […] The post Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s unreal feat vs. Ohio State that even Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh never achieved

J.J. McCarthy has been on top of his game in the Michigan Wolverines’ must-win rivalry showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes. With the early lack of production from the Wolverines on the ground, McCarthy has decided to put the offense on his back. The sophomore passer connected with wideout Cornelius Johnson for a pair of […] The post Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s unreal feat vs. Ohio State that even Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers

It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 12 return for Bengals gets doused in cold water

Well, the Ja’Marr Chase comeback show for the Cincinnati Bengals will have to wait for one more week. Heading into their game against the Tennessee Titans, it seemed like the wide receiver was ready to return. Everyone, from Zac Taylor to Joe Burrow, was indicating that he’s going to come back in Week 12. Unfortunately, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 12 return for Bengals gets doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State

It was only a few months ago that there was uncertainty over just who would be the Michigan Wolverines’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Fast forward to November, and J.J. McCarthy has once again proved that Michigan made the right call by picking him to anchor the offense this year. McCarthy picked up the […] The post J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return

The Michigan Wolverines have swept through the college football season with a spotless 12-0 record led by their head honcho Jim Harbaugh. While the short-term goal for Harbaugh obviously revolves around winning a national championship, his success could open the door for another shot at an NFL head coaching gig. While Harbaugh has been vocal […] The post Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Eagles make statement vs. Packers

The Week 13 NFL Power Rankings have most of the same teams at the top of the list, but the middle and bottom saw a ton of changes. In a week of football that did not see a ton of high-scoring affairs, plenty of close games were decided late in the fourth quarter, burying some teams as they set their sights on making the playoffs.
ClutchPoints

New York Jets’ RB room takes another hit with Michael Carter injury

The New York Jets have undergone a difficult time over the last few weeks. On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh decided to make a change at quarterback, benching the controversial Zach Wilson for backup Mike White. However, with a new signal-caller under center, the Jets performed well in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning with a final score of 31-10. Unfortunately, an injury to running back Michael Carter puts a damper on their resurgent offensive efforts. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Carter left Week 12 action due to an ankle injury. Saleh shared in post-game interviews that Carter suffered a sprained ankle and that the severity is currently unknown.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan

Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jets QB Mike White, Robert Saleh’s immediate reaction to monster game vs. Bears

Mike White had the MetLife Stadium crowd chanting his name during the New York Jets’ 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But the quarterback and Jets coach Robert Saleh were low key about the new starter’s monster game. “It’s awesome,” White said postgame. “Just going out there playing football with your friends and […] The post Jets QB Mike White, Robert Saleh’s immediate reaction to monster game vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams

We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Hunter Henry drops high praise on Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones has the full support of his New England Patriots teammates even if his second season in the league hasn’t gone the way he’d like so far. Jones struggled out of the gate, throwing seven interceptions in his first three games before suffering an ankle injury that cost him the next three outings and was benched in his first game back from injury. However, things have been a bit better for Jones recently. He completed 23-of-27 passes for 246 yards in a win over the New York Jets before throwing for a career-high 382 yards in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night.
