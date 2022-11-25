Read full article on original website
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
Relax On The Farm At This Awesome Airbnb In Mays Landing, NJ
Whenever you think of South Jersey as a tourist destination, the first place that always comes to mind is the beach, right?. Of course, it is! Nobody can deny the beauty and relaxation one experiences when they vacation on the beaches of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Still, South Jersey has so much for to offer than that.
southjerseyobserver.com
Lights on Hiawatha – A Young Man’s Christmas Wonderland
Erick Schules is an old soul. There can be no other explanation how a 22-year old young man can create an elaborate Christmas display that transports a person of any age to the wonderment of being a child. Erick was just 11 years old the first time he asked his...
Outstanding Christmas Tree Farms in NJ to cut down your own tree
Fake Christmas tree vs real Christmas tree, that’s the real debate between New Jerseyans during this time of year. Pros of having a real Christmas tree are the smell of pine which is a winner for many people, and family tradition of course. But there are cons like pine needles all over the house, allergens, and the risk of bringing some creepy crawler friends into your home.
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter
There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
Almost Done! Cinnaholic in Marlton NJ Hopes To Open Dec. 2022 or Early 2023
Can't wait for this! Looks like Marlton New Jersey might get a lot sweeter before the end of the year!. Cinnaholic, a 100% vegan, plant-based gourmet cinnamon bun and specialty pastry brand as seen on Shark Tank, is gearing up for a new location in Marlton! Earlier this year they were under construction preparing for their opening.
newjerseyisntboring.com
30+ Free New Jersey Events December 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in December. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify...
NJ weather: Calm and cool Tuesday, windy and rainy Wednesday
The Garden State flips back to the chilly side Tuesday. At least our weather will be calm and bright, with light winds and dry weather. The same can't be said for Wednesday's forecast, as our next weathermaker drives in a not-nice weather day. Yes, it will rain for most of the daytime hours Wednesday. More prominently, some strong winds will mix down to the surface — 40 mph gusts are enough to ring alarm bells.
Great! The Best New Jersey Town to Live in in America
It's tough to come up with a list like the "Best 50 Towns to Live in in America" but recently Stacker did just that. This list has some of the best places to live in America and New Jersey has a town in the Top 50. We have some great...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork Scheduled Throughout County Starting Monday
PSE&G will be installing a new gas main on Union Avenue in Pennsauken from Monday Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a full road closure of Union Avenue as crews move down Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Maple Avenue. Closures include between Park and Pennsylvania avenues, between Marion and Pennsylvania avenues, between Orchard Avenue and Collins Lane and between Collins Lane and Maple Avenue.
nomadlawyer.org
6 Fun Things to do in New Jersey this Weekend
Be it adventure, serenity, or indulgence that you seek this weekend, it can be found in New Jersey. With its white sand beaches, amusement parks, historical spots, and lively clubs, the state offers an array of different activities to spend a picture-perfect weekend. Too many choices?. Make the best of...
If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one
There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
Driver Amazingly Uninjured in Buena Vista Twp., NJ, Crash, Fire
After seeing the photos of the crash that happened early Saturday, Nov 26 on Weymouth Road in Newtonville, Buena Vista Twp, you would never believe that the driver in the one-car crash walked away uninjured. But, that's what happened. First responders were called to the scene of a one-car crash...
Holiday donating & tipping is reaching its tipping point in NJ (Opinion)
Today I went to a Walmart. Twice. On my first visit there was a Salvation Army bell ringer working the donation bucket at the entrance. I had my little boys with me and just like I did with my older kids at a young age I tried to explain the importance of helping people, that there’s always someone worse off.
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings
Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
