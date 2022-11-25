Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Missouri
Missouri has some good sized lakes including the Truman Reservoir near Warsaw, Missouri, Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri and Bull Shoals Lake on the border with Arkansas. Down by Branson you will find the popular recreational lake Table Rock Lake. Rightfully named Stockton Lake is just south of the town of Stockton where you can enjoy some fine sailing. But which of these lakes is the deepest lake? Are the biggest lakes always the deepest? What surprises might we find at the bottom of the deepest lake? Is there really an underground lake in Missouri? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Missouri!
natureworldnews.com
Preserved Ice Age Footprints Challenge Scientists’ Understanding of How and When People First Reached North America
If the preserved footprints discovered in New Mexico's Lake Otero Basin are authentically dated, it will completely change how and when humans first came to North America. A recent study calls into question the age assertion. Footprints claimed as evidence of ice age humans in North America. In New Mexico,...
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
Federal funds fuel Wyoming forest infrastructure projects
Federal officials have allocated millions of dollars to improve roads and trails across Wyoming’s national forests – which have been under increasing strain as user numbers grow. The U.S Forest Service early this fall announced $65 million in investments nationwide to help the agency improve “water quality, roads, trails and fish habitat.” That included nearly $2.2 million in Legacy Road and Trails Remediation Program dollars for projects in the Bighorn, Bridger-Teton, Medicine Bow-Routt and Shoshone national forests for fiscal year 2022. The LRTR Program is...
Scientists Debunk Major Myth About Yellowstone’s Wolf Population
Scientists have debunked a popular online video that claims when the wolf was reintroduced to Yellowstone in the 1990s it affected the ecosystem so much that the park’s rivers changed course. The theory of a wolf-driven “trophic cascade” has caused a lot of chatter. And after gaining some popularity,...
Costa Rica crocodiles survive in 'most polluted' river
In one of the most polluted rivers in Central America, a vulnerable crocodile species is thriving despite living in waters that have become a sewer for Costa Rica's capital, experts say. "The Tarcoles River is the most polluted river in Costa Rica, and one of the most contaminated in Central America.
The agony and the ecstasy of hunting public land
In last week’s episode you may remember our hero and his friends were trapped in a box canyon and the bad guys were shooting hot lead at them and things did not look good. Then, in a stirring show of bravery Rin Tin Tin, the courageous German Shepard, broke through the bad guys in a hail of gun fire and brought back the calvary. No, wait, that wasn’t the last episode of this column, I stayed up too late watching old westerns last night, sorry.
BBC
Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust calls on mushroom foragers to stop
A wildlife charity has pleaded with people to stop picking mushrooms at its nature reserves. The Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) said fungi was being stripped by "gangs of foragers" on a commercial scale, damaging biodiversity. The trust manages 86 nature reserves across the three counties and does...
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
The return of the American bison is an environmental boon — and a logistical mess
Five miles doesn't seem far on the vast, windblown plains of the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana. There's a high point on the dirt road leading to Danny Barcus' ranch on the east side of the reservation, tucked within the Two Medicine River valley. When Barcus drives up there, as he did one morning in May, he can see about that far in any direction, the peaks of Glacier National Park rising in the distance.
Comments / 0