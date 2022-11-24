A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.

