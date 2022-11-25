Read full article on original website
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Pectoral Surgery
-- AEW's Andrade El Idolo announced on social media yesterday that he has undergone surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He noted that he suffered the injury a couple of months ago during a match, but continued through. He last wrestled for AEW on September 4 and is likely going to be sidelined until the middle of 2023.
Chris Adonis On Cursing In AEW: "A Bit Much IMO"
Two-Time NWA National Champion Chris Adonis thinks there is. In a post on Twitter, Adonis critiqued AEW's weekly television programs:
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
Rohit Raju Talks "Awesome" AEW Experience
During his recent chat with Fightful, former Impact Wrestling talent Rohit Raju reflected on his "awesome" AEW experience. The One-Time X-Division Champion also discussed his promo session with Tony Schiavone, and more,. Check out an excerpt from the interview with Rohit below:. “Dude. It was awesome. I didn’t know what...
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Dutch Mantell Says Vince McMahon Paid Former WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania 13 Appearance
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid former WWE Star J.C. Ice $100 for his appearance at WrestleMania 13 because Vince got mad at him. Dutch...
Jai Vidal Signs Multi-Year Impact Wrestling Contract
Jai Vidal has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. After Tommy Dreamer extended an offer to Jai, the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw signed on the dotted line, making Vidal the first openly gay man to sign with Impact Wrestling. When asked about his decision to...
AEW Announces 10 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 10 matches such as Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo and GPA, Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Athena vs. Laynie Luck and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Rocky Romero vs. Yabo, Freedom Ramsey and Davey Bang.
Ken Shamrock Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For Losing A Match To The British Bulldog
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently made an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count to talk about a variety of topics such as how he ended up eating real dog food for losing a match to WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog at WWE SummerSlam 1997.
WWE Announces Fourth Hall of Famer Who Will Be Appearing on NXT This Week
-- WWE has announced the fourth and final Hall of Famer who will assist Shawn Michaels on this week's NXT TV in coming up with the competitors in the Iron Series Challenge. That individual is Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and the Iron Series Challenge will take place at NXT Deadline on December 10.
Mick Foley On How Everyone In The WWE Was Wrong About What Stone Cold Would Become
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how everyone in the WWE was wrong about what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold would become and how even the merchandising department said the office doesn't see a potential in Austin.
AEW Dark: Elevation Livestream: Konosuke Takeshita, Athena, More In Action
The latest recording of AEW Dark: Elevation is about to stream live on AEW's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, as well as the advertised card:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28) * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, and Yabo vs. Best Friends and Rocky...
Stephanie McMahon Hypes Latest WWE Signee
As reported last week, cheerleader, gynmast, and star of the Netflix series Cheer Gabi Butler has signed a WWE contract. Following Saturday's Survivor Series Wargames Premium Live Event, WWE Chairwoman and Co-Chief Ececutive Officer Stephanie McMahon posted on Twitter, where she shared a few backstage photo's with Butler:
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
WWE Announces Guests For Tomorrow's Edition Of WWE's The Bump
WWE recently announced that The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are making a live in-studio appearance as part of tomorrow’s edition of WWE's The Bump. Dominik and Ripley will be talking about the dominance of The Judgment Day as well as what the WWE Universe can expect from them next.
Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle
Former WWE Star Rene Dupree recently appeared on an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Shane McMahon doesn't know how to wrestle and all Shane knows is to do crazy stunts and that actually hurts the wrestling business. Rene...
New Day Pay Tribute To Late Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event (Photos)
The New Day paid homage to a former Power Ranger over the weekend. At the WWE non-televised live event in Portland, Maine on Sunday evening, The New Day honored the late actor, real name Jason David Frank. Kofi Kingston wore a green Power Ranger outfit, while Xavier Woods donned his...
Trey Miguel Talks About Winning IMPACT X-Division Championship For The Second Time
Trey Miguel recently spoke with the folks from Lucha Libre Online for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about what it was like to capture the X-Division Championship in IMPACT Wrestling for the second time. Featured below are some of...
