Ric Flair Reveals Multiple Wrestling Legends, Celebrities Set To Appear In His New Documentary
Who will be in the new highly-anticipated Peacock documentary on pro wrestling icon Ric Flair?. "The Nature Boy" answered this question when talking about the new special on the latest episode of his official podcast, "To Be The Man," naming "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as just some of the wrestling legends set to appear in the film.
New Day Pay Tribute To Late Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event (Photos)
The New Day paid homage to a former Power Ranger over the weekend. At the WWE non-televised live event in Portland, Maine on Sunday evening, The New Day honored the late actor, real name Jason David Frank. Kofi Kingston wore a green Power Ranger outfit, while Xavier Woods donned his...
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle
Former WWE Star Rene Dupree recently appeared on an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Shane McMahon doesn't know how to wrestle and all Shane knows is to do crazy stunts and that actually hurts the wrestling business. Rene...
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With AEW President Tony Khan
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how she felt AEW was the place she, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett belonged. Maria Kanellis said:. “I think it always has to...
Mick Foley On How Everyone In The WWE Was Wrong About What Stone Cold Would Become
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how everyone in the WWE was wrong about what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold would become and how even the merchandising department said the office doesn't see a potential in Austin.
Arn Anderson On How His Son Brock Doesn’t Feel Any Pressure To Become Who He Was
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how his son Brock Anderson doesn't feel any pressure to become who he was. Arn Anderson...
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think CM Punk Returning To WWE Would Be A Good Business Decision
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Steve Fall's Ten Count in a WrestlingNews.co exclusive to promote his new autobiography, "Grateful" by Guy Evans. During the discussion, the former WWE and WCW executive spoke about why CM Punk returning to WWE wouldn't be a good business decision for the company. Featured below...
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as what it was like to bring WCW to Canada. “What was it like? It was freaking expensive. Doing business in Canada is really, really difficult. I think it’s great. I’m not being negative. But they have very strict immigration process and some of our talent had DUI’s — driving under the influence — and things like that on their record. They just couldn’t get into the country.”
Paul Heyman Talks About Sami Zayn Bringing Dynamic No One Expected To The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
Rohit Raju Talks About His Love For Performing In Front Of Wrestling Fans
Rohit Raju recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former IMPACT X-Division Champion spoke about his love for performing in the ring and at the commentary desk. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
Producers Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Event
The main event of this past Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) beat Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Butch and Kevin Owens) in a Men's WarGames Match.
Dutch Mantell Believes The Undertaker’s Entrance Was Better Than His Matches
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's entrance, once the gong is hit, was better than his matches. Dutch Mantell said:. “Well, The Undertaker was pretty dark. But, at the same time, people loved it....
Kurt Angle Talks Not Agreeing To The Ending Of The 2017 Men's Survivor Series Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he didn't agree to the ending of the 2017 Men's Survivor Series Match, especially with how WWE made a Superstar like Braun Strowman look like a complete a**hole and how they made it seem that nobody else in the match mattered but Triple H.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Vince McMahon Ribbing Big Show On Live WWE TV
Vince McMahon was a notorious ribber. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. knows this well. On the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer and actor reflected on Vince McMahon pulling a rib on Big Show on live WWE television. Featured below is an excerpt...
Finn Balor Says Rhea Ripley Has "It" Factor, Talks About Dominik Doing Well In His Role
Finn Balor spoke with the folks from BT Sport prior to the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday night for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Dominik fitting into his role seamlessly, as well as how Rhea Ripley has the "it" factor as a performer.
