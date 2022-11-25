Read full article on original website
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
Booker T Says Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Is Past His Prime
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis wasted his time in the NWA trying to bring back a brand that is a relic of what professional wrestling was back then and that is impossible. Booker T also spoke about how Nick Aldis is past his prime.
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
Report: Roman Reigns Visibly Upset After WWE Survivor Series Unplanned Spot
-- After a successful WarGames match and his return to the backstage area, Roman Reigns was apparently not pleased at a particular spot in the match between himself and Kevin Owens. -- According to a report by fightfulselect.com, Reigns was "visibly upset" after the Survivor Series main event, reportedly taking...
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
WWE News: Becky Lynch to Kick Off WWE Raw, First Hour to be Commercial Free
-- Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw will feature the fall out for Survivor Series. It has been announced that Becky Lynch, who made her in-ring return this weekend, will kick things off. Byron Saxton also announced that the first hour will be commercial free. Previously announced is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with the stipulation that if Lumis wins, he secures a WWE contract.
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
Jimmy Korderas Sounds Off On WWE Survivor Series 2022: Austin Theory Winning U.S. Title, WarGames
Jimmy Korderas recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former longtime WWE referee shared his thoughts on this year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the women’s WarGames match: “Yeah,...
Trey Miguel Talks About Winning IMPACT X-Division Championship For The Second Time
Trey Miguel recently spoke with the folks from Lucha Libre Online for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about what it was like to capture the X-Division Championship in IMPACT Wrestling for the second time. Featured below are some of...
Kurt Angle Talks Not Agreeing To The Ending Of The 2017 Men's Survivor Series Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he didn't agree to the ending of the 2017 Men's Survivor Series Match, especially with how WWE made a Superstar like Braun Strowman look like a complete a**hole and how they made it seem that nobody else in the match mattered but Triple H.
Mick Foley On How Everyone In The WWE Was Wrong About What Stone Cold Would Become
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how everyone in the WWE was wrong about what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold would become and how even the merchandising department said the office doesn't see a potential in Austin.
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
Jai Vidal Signs Multi-Year Impact Wrestling Contract
Jai Vidal has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. After Tommy Dreamer extended an offer to Jai, the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw signed on the dotted line, making Vidal the first openly gay man to sign with Impact Wrestling. When asked about his decision to...
Rohit Raju Talks "Awesome" AEW Experience
During his recent chat with Fightful, former Impact Wrestling talent Rohit Raju reflected on his "awesome" AEW experience. The One-Time X-Division Champion also discussed his promo session with Tony Schiavone, and more,. Check out an excerpt from the interview with Rohit below:. “Dude. It was awesome. I didn’t know what...
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno, The Embassy's Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen, Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano, Chris Wylde vs. "The Reality" Zack Clayton and The Factory's Lee Johnson, QT Marshall and Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney and Steven Josifi.
Ken Shamrock Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For Losing A Match To The British Bulldog
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently made an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count to talk about a variety of topics such as how he ended up eating real dog food for losing a match to WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog at WWE SummerSlam 1997.
WWE Announces Guests For Tomorrow's Edition Of WWE's The Bump
WWE recently announced that The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are making a live in-studio appearance as part of tomorrow’s edition of WWE's The Bump. Dominik and Ripley will be talking about the dominance of The Judgment Day as well as what the WWE Universe can expect from them next.
Arn Anderson On How His Son Brock Doesn’t Feel Any Pressure To Become Who He Was
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how his son Brock Anderson doesn't feel any pressure to become who he was. Arn Anderson...
Madusa Talks Ronda Rousey Wanting WWE To Remove The Term “Women’s” From The Titles
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants the company to remove the term “women’s” from the division's titles and how that makes no sense because this is not a title for both the mens and the womens or an intergender title.
