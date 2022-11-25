Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures for last week's WWE and AEW TV events, with AEW's Dynamite topping the attendance list at 6,060 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,721 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,315 tickets. You can check out the list below:. -...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
rajah.com
Being The Elite (Ep. 324): "F The Elite" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, November 28, 2022, episode number 324 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring the return of The Elite to AEW Dynamite and the hostile crowd in...
rajah.com
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Pectoral Surgery
-- AEW's Andrade El Idolo announced on social media yesterday that he has undergone surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He noted that he suffered the injury a couple of months ago during a match, but continued through. He last wrestled for AEW on September 4 and is likely going to be sidelined until the middle of 2023.
rajah.com
Chris Adonis On Cursing In AEW: "A Bit Much IMO"
Two-Time NWA National Champion Chris Adonis thinks there is. In a post on Twitter, Adonis critiqued AEW's weekly television programs:
rajah.com
Rohit Raju Talks About His Love For Performing In Front Of Wrestling Fans
Rohit Raju recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former IMPACT X-Division Champion spoke about his love for performing in the ring and at the commentary desk. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Livestream: Konosuke Takeshita, Athena, More In Action
The latest recording of AEW Dark: Elevation is about to stream live on AEW's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, as well as the advertised card:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28) * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, and Yabo vs. Best Friends and Rocky...
rajah.com
Kazuchika Okada Talks About STARDOM, NJPW Working Together
Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with the folks from Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Japanese wrestling star spoke about the working relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM and how it should be kept somewhat infrequent. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
rajah.com
PWG Announces The First Three Participants Of Their 2023 BOLA Event
It was recently announced by PWG that IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker and Indie wrestler Michael Oku will be the first three participants of the company's 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Event. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles PPV Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th from the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
rajah.com
Trey Miguel Jokes About Renaming IMPACT X-Division, Reveals Opponents He Hopes To Face
Trey Miguel recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion joked about renaming the division and revealed some potential opponents he hopes to face as part of his second reign as defending champion.
rajah.com
Zelina Vega Says Ronda Rousey Is Bringing In More Fans To The WWE Product
WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "That’s Dope" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how she absolutely loves WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and how she is bringing in more fans to the WWE product. Zelina Vega said:. “I absolutely love...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy in a Singles Match. WWE...
rajah.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With AEW President Tony Khan
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how she felt AEW was the place she, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett belonged. Maria Kanellis said:. “I think it always has to...
rajah.com
Austin Theory Comments On United States Championship Victory, Changes To His Current Character
Moments after defeating Bobby Lashley and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at Saturday's Survivor Series Wargames Premium Live Event, new WWE United States Champion Austin Theory spoke with BT Sport, and discussed the "emotions" he felt in Boston. Check out the highlights below. On winning the WWE United States Championship:. “It was...
rajah.com
New Day Pay Tribute To Late Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event (Photos)
The New Day paid homage to a former Power Ranger over the weekend. At the WWE non-televised live event in Portland, Maine on Sunday evening, The New Day honored the late actor, real name Jason David Frank. Kofi Kingston wore a green Power Ranger outfit, while Xavier Woods donned his...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
rajah.com
Stephanie McMahon Hypes Latest WWE Signee
As reported last week, cheerleader, gynmast, and star of the Netflix series Cheer Gabi Butler has signed a WWE contract. Following Saturday's Survivor Series Wargames Premium Live Event, WWE Chairwoman and Co-Chief Ececutive Officer Stephanie McMahon posted on Twitter, where she shared a few backstage photo's with Butler:
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Scheduling Major Live Event in January From India
-- Earlier this month, a report surfaced noting that WWE was strongly discussing a new international live event to take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. Sportskeeda is now reporting that WWE will be holding an event "on a grand scale" in Hyderabad, India on the 18th. The event would consist of a mix of superstars, both Indian and international as well as regular WWE superstars, one of whom - Drew McIntyre - is considered a lock.
rajah.com
Madusa Reveals Who Helped Get Her Signed By WWE
Madusa recently appeared as a guest on TheA2theK Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Alunda Blayze spoke during the appearance on the popular program about who helped get her signed by WWE back in 1993.
Comments / 0