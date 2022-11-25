Read full article on original website
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results (11/27): Portland, Maine
WWE recently had their Holiday Tour Supershow Event, which took place from inside the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. The show featured Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) battling The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures for last week's WWE and AEW TV events, with AEW's Dynamite topping the attendance list at 6,060 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,721 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,315 tickets. You can check out the list below:. -...
Producers Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Event
The main event of this past Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) beat Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Butch and Kevin Owens) in a Men's WarGames Match.
WWE Announces Guests For Tomorrow's Edition Of WWE's The Bump
WWE recently announced that The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are making a live in-studio appearance as part of tomorrow’s edition of WWE's The Bump. Dominik and Ripley will be talking about the dominance of The Judgment Day as well as what the WWE Universe can expect from them next.
Stephanie McMahon Hypes Latest WWE Signee
As reported last week, cheerleader, gynmast, and star of the Netflix series Cheer Gabi Butler has signed a WWE contract. Following Saturday's Survivor Series Wargames Premium Live Event, WWE Chairwoman and Co-Chief Ececutive Officer Stephanie McMahon posted on Twitter, where she shared a few backstage photo's with Butler:
Madusa Talks Ronda Rousey Wanting WWE To Remove The Term “Women’s” From The Titles
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants the company to remove the term “women’s” from the division's titles and how that makes no sense because this is not a title for both the mens and the womens or an intergender title.
WWE News: Becky Lynch to Kick Off WWE Raw, First Hour to be Commercial Free
-- Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw will feature the fall out for Survivor Series. It has been announced that Becky Lynch, who made her in-ring return this weekend, will kick things off. Byron Saxton also announced that the first hour will be commercial free. Previously announced is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with the stipulation that if Lumis wins, he secures a WWE contract.
Three WWE Hall of Famers Announced as Appearing on Next Week's NXT Show
-- WWE has announced three of four Hall of Famers who will be appearing on NXT this coming Tuesday to assist Shawn Michaels in choosing the competitors that will take part in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Road Dogg Brian James, Alundra Blayze and Molly Holly were revealed, leaving one more to be announced ahead of Tuesday.
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Zoey Stark def. Dana Brooke in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander def. Joe Gacy in a Singles Match. WWE...
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
Cody Rhodes Honors Father Dusty Rhodes After War Games Matches At WWE Survivor Series 2022
"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes paid tribute to his late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes over the weekend. After the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday evening, the pro wrestling star surfaced on social media on Sunday with a statement in honor of his father, who created the WarGames match concept that was featured at the annual WWE "big four" pay-per-view event.
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno, The Embassy's Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen, Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano, Chris Wylde vs. "The Reality" Zack Clayton and The Factory's Lee Johnson, QT Marshall and Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney and Steven Josifi.
Report: Roman Reigns Visibly Upset After WWE Survivor Series Unplanned Spot
-- After a successful WarGames match and his return to the backstage area, Roman Reigns was apparently not pleased at a particular spot in the match between himself and Kevin Owens. -- According to a report by fightfulselect.com, Reigns was "visibly upset" after the Survivor Series main event, reportedly taking...
Zelina Vega Says Ronda Rousey Is Bringing In More Fans To The WWE Product
WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "That’s Dope" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how she absolutely loves WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and how she is bringing in more fans to the WWE product. Zelina Vega said:. “I absolutely love...
Finn Balor Says Rhea Ripley Has "It" Factor, Talks About Dominik Doing Well In His Role
Finn Balor spoke with the folks from BT Sport prior to the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday night for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Dominik fitting into his role seamlessly, as well as how Rhea Ripley has the "it" factor as a performer.
Singles Match Added To 12/1 Impact Wrestling
Moose is on a collision course with Bhupinder Gujjar. During Thursday's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, former Impact World Champion Moose will go one on one with "one of the the brightest blue chip athletes" in Impact Wrestling:. The following matches will also be on Thursday's card:. * Mickie...
Being The Elite (Ep. 324): "F The Elite" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, November 28, 2022, episode number 324 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring the return of The Elite to AEW Dynamite and the hostile crowd in...
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With AEW President Tony Khan
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how she felt AEW was the place she, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett belonged. Maria Kanellis said:. “I think it always has to...
Dutch Mantell Says Vince McMahon Paid Former WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania 13 Appearance
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid former WWE Star J.C. Ice $100 for his appearance at WrestleMania 13 because Vince got mad at him. Dutch...
Booker T's In-Ring Wrestling Return Announced
The former five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time world heavyweight champion is coming back. On Tuesday, WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T announced that he is returning to the squared circle for a wrestling match. The pro wrestling legend announced on ESPN 975 on Sunday, December 18 he is stepping...
