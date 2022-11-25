WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a variety of topics such as how WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wants the company to remove the term “women’s” from the division's titles and how that makes no sense because this is not a title for both the mens and the womens or an intergender title.

2 DAYS AGO