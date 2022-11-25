WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as what it was like to bring WCW to Canada. “What was it like? It was freaking expensive. Doing business in Canada is really, really difficult. I think it’s great. I’m not being negative. But they have very strict immigration process and some of our talent had DUI’s — driving under the influence — and things like that on their record. They just couldn’t get into the country.”

