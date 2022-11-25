Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Discusses His "Love-Hate Relationship" With Wrestling
During the latest recording of The Sessions, All Elite Wrestling's own Shawn Spears refelcted on his first big wrestling memory. Spears also discussed his " love-hate relationship" with professional wrestling, and more. Check out the highlights below. On his " love-hate relationship" with wrestling:. “The reality is that it’s been...
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For Losing A Match To The British Bulldog
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently made an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count to talk about a variety of topics such as how he ended up eating real dog food for losing a match to WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog at WWE SummerSlam 1997.
rajah.com
Madusa Reveals Who Helped Get Her Signed By WWE
Madusa recently appeared as a guest on TheA2theK Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Alunda Blayze spoke during the appearance on the popular program about who helped get her signed by WWE back in 1993.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as what it was like to bring WCW to Canada. “What was it like? It was freaking expensive. Doing business in Canada is really, really difficult. I think it’s great. I’m not being negative. But they have very strict immigration process and some of our talent had DUI’s — driving under the influence — and things like that on their record. They just couldn’t get into the country.”
rajah.com
Booker T Says Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Is Past His Prime
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis wasted his time in the NWA trying to bring back a brand that is a relic of what professional wrestling was back then and that is impossible. Booker T also spoke about how Nick Aldis is past his prime.
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle
Former WWE Star Rene Dupree recently appeared on an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Shane McMahon doesn't know how to wrestle and all Shane knows is to do crazy stunts and that actually hurts the wrestling business. Rene...
rajah.com
WWE Announces Fourth Hall of Famer Who Will Be Appearing on NXT This Week
-- WWE has announced the fourth and final Hall of Famer who will assist Shawn Michaels on this week's NXT TV in coming up with the competitors in the Iron Series Challenge. That individual is Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and the Iron Series Challenge will take place at NXT Deadline on December 10.
rajah.com
Stephanie McMahon Hypes Latest WWE Signee
As reported last week, cheerleader, gynmast, and star of the Netflix series Cheer Gabi Butler has signed a WWE contract. Following Saturday's Survivor Series Wargames Premium Live Event, WWE Chairwoman and Co-Chief Ececutive Officer Stephanie McMahon posted on Twitter, where she shared a few backstage photo's with Butler:
rajah.com
Arn Anderson On How His Son Brock Doesn’t Feel Any Pressure To Become Who He Was
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how his son Brock Anderson doesn't feel any pressure to become who he was. Arn Anderson...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals Multiple Wrestling Legends, Celebrities Set To Appear In His New Documentary
Who will be in the new highly-anticipated Peacock documentary on pro wrestling icon Ric Flair?. "The Nature Boy" answered this question when talking about the new special on the latest episode of his official podcast, "To Be The Man," naming "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as just some of the wrestling legends set to appear in the film.
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Livestream: Konosuke Takeshita, Athena, More In Action
The latest recording of AEW Dark: Elevation is about to stream live on AEW's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, as well as the advertised card:. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28) * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey, and Yabo vs. Best Friends and Rocky...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think CM Punk Returning To WWE Would Be A Good Business Decision
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Steve Fall's Ten Count in a WrestlingNews.co exclusive to promote his new autobiography, "Grateful" by Guy Evans. During the discussion, the former WWE and WCW executive spoke about why CM Punk returning to WWE wouldn't be a good business decision for the company. Featured below...
rajah.com
Paul Heyman Talks About Sami Zayn Bringing Dynamic No One Expected To The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
rajah.com
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
rajah.com
Finn Balor Says Rhea Ripley Has "It" Factor, Talks About Dominik Doing Well In His Role
Finn Balor spoke with the folks from BT Sport prior to the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday night for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Dominik fitting into his role seamlessly, as well as how Rhea Ripley has the "it" factor as a performer.
rajah.com
Kazuchika Okada Talks About STARDOM, NJPW Working Together
Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with the folks from Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Japanese wrestling star spoke about the working relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM and how it should be kept somewhat infrequent. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Mike Chioda Reflects On Working With Boxing Legend Mike Tyson For Memorable WrestleMania Main Event
Mike Chioda recently released the latest edition of his "Monday Mailbag" feature at AdFreeShows.com. In the latest installment, the former longtime WWE referee reflected on working with boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson for the memorable WrestleMania 14 main event that saw "Stone Cold" Steve Austin capture the WWE Championship from Shawn Michaels.
Comments / 0