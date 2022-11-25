Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Booker T Says Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Is Past His Prime
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis wasted his time in the NWA trying to bring back a brand that is a relic of what professional wrestling was back then and that is impossible. Booker T also spoke about how Nick Aldis is past his prime.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think CM Punk Returning To WWE Would Be A Good Business Decision
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Steve Fall's Ten Count in a WrestlingNews.co exclusive to promote his new autobiography, "Grateful" by Guy Evans. During the discussion, the former WWE and WCW executive spoke about why CM Punk returning to WWE wouldn't be a good business decision for the company. Featured below...
rajah.com
Mick Foley On How Everyone In The WWE Was Wrong About What Stone Cold Would Become
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how everyone in the WWE was wrong about what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold would become and how even the merchandising department said the office doesn't see a potential in Austin.
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle
Former WWE Star Rene Dupree recently appeared on an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Shane McMahon doesn't know how to wrestle and all Shane knows is to do crazy stunts and that actually hurts the wrestling business. Rene...
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
rajah.com
Paul Heyman Talks About Sami Zayn Bringing Dynamic No One Expected To The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Banning Kevin Nash From Doing Particular Spot In WWE Matches
Shawn Michaels wasn't a fan of Kevin Nash doing leapfrogs in his matches during his original run in WWE in the 1990s. During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on he and Scott Hall banning "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel from doing leapfrogs in matches because of their feeling that the biggest Superstar in the company shouldn't be going out of his way to avoid contact from an opponent.
rajah.com
Finn Balor Says Rhea Ripley Has "It" Factor, Talks About Dominik Doing Well In His Role
Finn Balor spoke with the folks from BT Sport prior to the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday night for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Dominik fitting into his role seamlessly, as well as how Rhea Ripley has the "it" factor as a performer.
rajah.com
Dutch Mantell Says Vince McMahon Paid Former WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania 13 Appearance
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid former WWE Star J.C. Ice $100 for his appearance at WrestleMania 13 because Vince got mad at him. Dutch...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Two Of His Top Dream Match Opponents
If Kurt Angle could share a ring with anyone, who would it be?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the pro...
rajah.com
Arn Anderson On How His Son Brock Doesn’t Feel Any Pressure To Become Who He Was
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how his son Brock Anderson doesn't feel any pressure to become who he was. Arn Anderson...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Why It Was So Difficult To Bring WCW To Canada
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as what it was like to bring WCW to Canada. “What was it like? It was freaking expensive. Doing business in Canada is really, really difficult. I think it’s great. I’m not being negative. But they have very strict immigration process and some of our talent had DUI’s — driving under the influence — and things like that on their record. They just couldn’t get into the country.”
rajah.com
Sheamus Reveals What Motivated Him To Return To The WWE In The Best Shape Possible
Top WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus appeared on SHAK Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics such as how he went away and came back as a heel due to the fans turning on him no matter what he did as well as how he still loves what he does and he is more passionate about wresting now than he's ever been.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals Multiple Wrestling Legends, Celebrities Set To Appear In His New Documentary
Who will be in the new highly-anticipated Peacock documentary on pro wrestling icon Ric Flair?. "The Nature Boy" answered this question when talking about the new special on the latest episode of his official podcast, "To Be The Man," naming "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as just some of the wrestling legends set to appear in the film.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Event
The main event of this past Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) beat Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Butch and Kevin Owens) in a Men's WarGames Match.
rajah.com
Zelina Vega Says Ronda Rousey Is Bringing In More Fans To The WWE Product
WWE SmackDown Star Zelina Vega recently appeared on the "That’s Dope" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how she absolutely loves WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and how she is bringing in more fans to the WWE product. Zelina Vega said:. “I absolutely love...
rajah.com
Various News: Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW), Latest WWE Playlist (Video)
-- The latest edition of Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out a fresh recording of the show below, featuring current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:. -- In other new from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw...
rajah.com
WWE Announces Fourth Hall of Famer Who Will Be Appearing on NXT This Week
-- WWE has announced the fourth and final Hall of Famer who will assist Shawn Michaels on this week's NXT TV in coming up with the competitors in the Iron Series Challenge. That individual is Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and the Iron Series Challenge will take place at NXT Deadline on December 10.
rajah.com
Kazuchika Okada Talks About STARDOM, NJPW Working Together
Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with the folks from Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Japanese wrestling star spoke about the working relationship between New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM and how it should be kept somewhat infrequent. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch to Kick Off WWE Raw, First Hour to be Commercial Free
-- Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw will feature the fall out for Survivor Series. It has been announced that Becky Lynch, who made her in-ring return this weekend, will kick things off. Byron Saxton also announced that the first hour will be commercial free. Previously announced is The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with the stipulation that if Lumis wins, he secures a WWE contract.
Comments / 0