ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

University of Houston to discipline football player who slapped opposing Tulsa player after close loss

The University of Houston will discipline a member of its football team that slapped a player on Tulsa’s squad, following their 37-30 loss on Saturday. Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement criticizing the actions of UH wide receiver Samuel Brown, who slapped Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after Saturday’s game.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy