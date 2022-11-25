The University of Houston will discipline a member of its football team that slapped a player on Tulsa’s squad, following their 37-30 loss on Saturday. Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement criticizing the actions of UH wide receiver Samuel Brown, who slapped Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after Saturday’s game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO