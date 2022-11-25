Read full article on original website
Jim Ross Talks WWE Legend The Rock Hitting A Rock Bottom On The British Bulldog Into Dog Poop
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE legend The Rock hitting his Rock Bottom finisher on The British Bulldog into dog poop and how there was just no place for something as insulting as that.
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Pectoral Surgery
-- AEW's Andrade El Idolo announced on social media yesterday that he has undergone surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He noted that he suffered the injury a couple of months ago during a match, but continued through. He last wrestled for AEW on September 4 and is likely going to be sidelined until the middle of 2023.
Chris Adonis On Cursing In AEW: "A Bit Much IMO"
Two-Time NWA National Champion Chris Adonis thinks there is. In a post on Twitter, Adonis critiqued AEW's weekly television programs:
Rohit Raju Talks "Awesome" AEW Experience
During his recent chat with Fightful, former Impact Wrestling talent Rohit Raju reflected on his "awesome" AEW experience. The One-Time X-Division Champion also discussed his promo session with Tony Schiavone, and more,. Check out an excerpt from the interview with Rohit below:. “Dude. It was awesome. I didn’t know what...
Anthony Bowens Talks About The State Of The Locker Room In AEW
Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed recently appeared as a guest on the Good Karma Wrestling show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions spoke about the state of the locker room in All Elite Wrestling, as well as being the first openly gay champion in company history.
Road Dogg Talks About Issues WWE Faces Booking John Cena As Part-Time Superstar
What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?. Road Dogg Brian James knows. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
Madusa Reveals Who Helped Get Her Signed By WWE
Madusa recently appeared as a guest on TheA2theK Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Alunda Blayze spoke during the appearance on the popular program about who helped get her signed by WWE back in 1993.
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
Paul Heyman Talks About Sami Zayn Bringing Dynamic No One Expected To The Bloodline
Sami Zayn added a special dynamic to The Bloodline. The WWE performer spoke at the post-Survivor Series 2022 press conference on Saturday evening about the impact that Sami Zayn has had on The Bloodline. Featured below are some of the highlights from the post press conference where Heyman touches on...
Arn Anderson On How His Son Brock Doesn’t Feel Any Pressure To Become Who He Was
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how his son Brock Anderson doesn't feel any pressure to become who he was. Arn Anderson...
Singles Match Added To 12/1 Impact Wrestling
Moose is on a collision course with Bhupinder Gujjar. During Thursday's episode of IMPACT On AXS TV, former Impact World Champion Moose will go one on one with "one of the the brightest blue chip athletes" in Impact Wrestling:. The following matches will also be on Thursday's card:. * Mickie...
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With AEW President Tony Khan
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how she felt AEW was the place she, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett belonged. Maria Kanellis said:. “I think it always has to...
Rohit Raju Talks About His Love For Performing In Front Of Wrestling Fans
Rohit Raju recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former IMPACT X-Division Champion spoke about his love for performing in the ring and at the commentary desk. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Mick Foley On How Everyone In The WWE Was Wrong About What Stone Cold Would Become
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how everyone in the WWE was wrong about what fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold would become and how even the merchandising department said the office doesn't see a potential in Austin.
Ken Shamrock Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For Losing A Match To The British Bulldog
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently made an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count to talk about a variety of topics such as how he ended up eating real dog food for losing a match to WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog at WWE SummerSlam 1997.
Shawn Spears Discusses His "Love-Hate Relationship" With Wrestling
During the latest recording of The Sessions, All Elite Wrestling's own Shawn Spears refelcted on his first big wrestling memory. Spears also discussed his " love-hate relationship" with professional wrestling, and more. Check out the highlights below. On his " love-hate relationship" with wrestling:. “The reality is that it’s been...
Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle
Former WWE Star Rene Dupree recently appeared on an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how Shane McMahon doesn't know how to wrestle and all Shane knows is to do crazy stunts and that actually hurts the wrestling business. Rene...
Dutch Mantell Says Vince McMahon Paid Former WWE Star $100 For WrestleMania 13 Appearance
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon paid former WWE Star J.C. Ice $100 for his appearance at WrestleMania 13 because Vince got mad at him. Dutch...
Kurt Angle Talks Not Agreeing To The Ending Of The 2017 Men's Survivor Series Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he didn't agree to the ending of the 2017 Men's Survivor Series Match, especially with how WWE made a Superstar like Braun Strowman look like a complete a**hole and how they made it seem that nobody else in the match mattered but Triple H.
Bob Orton Jr. On How Randy Orton Is Doing After His Recent Back Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. recently took part in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest and talked about a number of topics such as how WWE legend Randy Orton is doing after his recent back surgery. “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. said:. “He’s [Randy Orton]...
