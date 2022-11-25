Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
thejoltnews.com
Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses
The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
waterlandblog.com
Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?
Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations
Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
Tri-City Herald
Records: WA hired ID thief, heroin dealer to treat mental patients. He stole their money
Mark James doesn’t deny that he stole more than $5,000 from 13 mental patients he counseled at Western State Hospital in 2020 and 2021 — but he doesn’t admit it, either. “That would be something that I’m not gonna talk about one way or the other,” James told The News Tribune in a November interview.
Chronicle
Lewis County Locals, Leaders, Organizations Speak Out After Colorado Shooting
Colorado Springs late on Nov. 19 was shook with a tragedy at an LGBTQ night club called Club Q, where 26 patrons were injured, five were killed — two of whom were transgender — and countless others were left traumatized. The shock of the violence reverberated across the...
Man struck, killed outside parked vehicle in middle of Puyallup roadway; driver arrested
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 32-year-old man from Tacoma was arrested early Sunday after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Puyallup, according to the Puyallup Police Department. Police responded to the 2200 block of South Meridian just after 2 a.m. after the Tacoma man called 911 to report that...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
One Washington county finds success in moving young people out of homelessness: Here’s how
Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington surrounded by golden wheat...
wallyhood.org
Need More Covid Test Kits?
As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: State's new investigation office is a $28 million waste
To the editor — The Office of Independent Investigations is a farce. Let's get it off the ground with full transparency, how do 80 staffers investigating 225 cases each year warrant $28 million? We can only hope the OII focusing solely on investigating the police doesn't form a friendship with the police and clouding objective investigating.
Over 7,000 customers lose power near Kent and Federal Way on Thanksgiving
A Thanksgiving Day power outage is affecting just over 7,000 customers, according to Puget Sound Energy. About 11 a.m., outages north of State Route 509 up to south of the Kent Des Moines Road were reported on the Puget Sound Energy outages map. The cause is under investigation. By 1:30...
‘You’re liable 100%’: Issaquah family stuck paying the bill for hit-and-run in BC parking lot
The Welsh family’s van looks good now, but earlier this summer its bumper was wrecked after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash in a British Columbia grocery store parking lot. “The witnesses said that he hit it, and then his bumper got entangled with our bumper. And so...
Doors to Tacoma building shattered in failed ATM burglary
TACOMA, Wash. — While the doors to a Tacoma building were shattered, thieves were unsuccessful at removing their target. Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, officers were dispatched to 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. Officers arrived to find the front door to the location had been...
'It is a huge problem': Vashon residents report USPS delivery issues, thefts
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — On Vashon Island, some residents are dealing with a mail delivery crisis. Staffing shortages are having a damaging domino effect, and residents worry that it will only get worse as the Christmas holiday approaches, they said. Toby Nichols, an 11-year Vashon resident, said the way...
