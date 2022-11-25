ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Proposed Thurston County airport seen to harm wildlife, displace residents and businesses

The proposed new Thurston County airport would harm wildlife and displace thousands of residents and businesses, two experts warned. Cindy Schexnider, a retired Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, and Robbi Currey, a real estate appraiser, spoke before hundreds of Thurston County residents who gathered on November 14 to protest the state’s consideration of the location to build a major new commercial airport.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport

Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
OLYMPIA, WA
waterlandblog.com

Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?

Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Authority Closing Three Stations

Effective Dec. 1, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority will close three of its five stations due to the failure of its maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot. It was the second time the levy failed to gain the approval of voters. “Unfortunately, moving forward into 2023, there...
OLYMPIA, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
wallyhood.org

Need More Covid Test Kits?

As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: State's new investigation office is a $28 million waste

To the editor — The Office of Independent Investigations is a farce. Let's get it off the ground with full transparency, how do 80 staffers investigating 225 cases each year warrant $28 million? We can only hope the OII focusing solely on investigating the police doesn't form a friendship with the police and clouding objective investigating.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Doors to Tacoma building shattered in failed ATM burglary

TACOMA, Wash. — While the doors to a Tacoma building were shattered, thieves were unsuccessful at removing their target. Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, officers were dispatched to 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. Officers arrived to find the front door to the location had been...
TACOMA, WA

