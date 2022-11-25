ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings After Draw Vs. England

Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was the...
The Comeback

Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play

Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 live updates: Ghana up 2-0 over South Korea

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with South Korea facing Ghana at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group H tilt on FS1. Earlier, Cameroon rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second...
NECN

World Cup Day 6: Top Moments in Photos

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iran kicked off day six of the World Cup with a last-minute victory snatched from Wales in stoppage time – a group stage comeback for the team at 0–2.
NECN

What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 28

Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action. Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action. Japan, fresh off a miraculous 2-1 upset in Group E over Germany, fell flat to Costa Rica in a 1-0 loss after Los Ticos began the tournament with a 7-0 drubbing at the hands – or feet – of Spain. The upsets continued in Group F when Morocco shocked FIFA’s No. 2-ranked Belgium 2-0 that saw riots ensue in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
NECN

How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win...
NECN

US Goalkeeper Matt Turner Makes Diving Stop Vs. England to Keep Game Scoreless

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States and England were scoreless at the break thanks in part to Matt Turner. The U.S. goalkeeper made just one save in the first half, but it...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Croatia beats Canada, 4-1

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where Croatia beat Canada 4-1. Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle, and Morocco beat Belgium in a...
NECN

Enner Valencia Scores Vs. Netherlands for Third World Cup Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador’s 2-0 win...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon rallies to tie Serbia 3-3

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with a match of the tournament contender as Cameroon rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half with two goals in a three-minute span for a 3-3 draw with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
NBC Sports

Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy