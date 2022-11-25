Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action. Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action. Japan, fresh off a miraculous 2-1 upset in Group E over Germany, fell flat to Costa Rica in a 1-0 loss after Los Ticos began the tournament with a 7-0 drubbing at the hands – or feet – of Spain. The upsets continued in Group F when Morocco shocked FIFA’s No. 2-ranked Belgium 2-0 that saw riots ensue in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

8 HOURS AGO