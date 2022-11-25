Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings After Draw Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was the...
Iran calls for US to be kicked out of 2022 World Cup after it changes Iran flag on social media to show support for protesters
Iran state media has called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after US Soccer changed the country's flag on social media to show support for protesters in the country.
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 live updates: Ghana up 2-0 over South Korea
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with South Korea facing Ghana at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group H tilt on FS1. Earlier, Cameroon rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second...
NECN
World Cup Day 6: Top Moments in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iran kicked off day six of the World Cup with a last-minute victory snatched from Wales in stoppage time – a group stage comeback for the team at 0–2.
NECN
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 28
Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action. Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action. Japan, fresh off a miraculous 2-1 upset in Group E over Germany, fell flat to Costa Rica in a 1-0 loss after Los Ticos began the tournament with a 7-0 drubbing at the hands – or feet – of Spain. The upsets continued in Group F when Morocco shocked FIFA’s No. 2-ranked Belgium 2-0 that saw riots ensue in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
NECN
How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win...
SB Nation
World Cup advancement tracker: How each team can qualify for the knockout round
Group play is winding down at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and as it does, the scenarios for the knockout round are coming into focus. Here is what needs to happen for teams to advance to the round of 16. Group A. Here are the current standings in Group A:
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
NECN
US Goalkeeper Matt Turner Makes Diving Stop Vs. England to Keep Game Scoreless
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States and England were scoreless at the break thanks in part to Matt Turner. The U.S. goalkeeper made just one save in the first half, but it...
Sporting News
Brazil vs. Switzerland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match
Brazil arguably put forth the best performance of the tournament in a 2-0 win over Serbia, showing just why they're the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But it won't be all smooth sailing for the Selecao when they face Group G joint leaders Switzerland in their next match.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Croatia beats Canada, 4-1
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where Croatia beat Canada 4-1. Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle, and Morocco beat Belgium in a...
NECN
Enner Valencia Scores Vs. Netherlands for Third World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador’s 2-0 win...
After upset win over Germany in World Cup, Japanese players leave dressing room "spotless"
Japan's 2-1 comeback victory over powerhouse Germany at the Qatar World Cup Wednesday shocked the soccer world, but its win was not the only thing which grabbed some attention. Following the victory, the Japanese soccer team took the time to clean its dressing room, FIFA reported. A picture shared by...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon rallies to tie Serbia 3-3
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with a match of the tournament contender as Cameroon rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half with two goals in a three-minute span for a 3-3 draw with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
NBC Sports
Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
