Fronteras: 'Undocumented Motherhood' explores the struggles and resilience of an immigrant mother's fight to provide for her daughter

Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TODAY.com
Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby
A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
Upworthy
Woman stolen from family at birth meets biological sister for the first time: 'Definitely my sister'
Seven months after her birth in Chile, Sara Rosenblatt, now 43 and a mother of two, was adopted by a Jewish family living close to Washington, D.C. Although she was aware she had family in Chile, including a sister, Rosenblatt grew up believing she had been voluntarily given up for adoption. "I remember at [a] very young age already having questions for my family, mostly my mother," Rosenblatt expressed her confusion as a child to PEOPLE. "She was the person that I always went to."
Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them
The Nardi brothers began to dig into their personal history after their adoptive mother saw a news story about Tyler Graf and the stolen children of Chile last December Twins Elan and Micah Nardi have been reunited with their family after discovering they were stolen from their mother at birth. The brothers were just 3 months old when they were separated from their mother, who had brought them to the hospital with a sick older sibling in Santiago in 1986. Someone from the hospital offered to look after the babies while she...
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.
Upworthy
Mom screams with joy as soldier son suprises her at grocery store after being away for two years
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. It's a proud feeling for every parent to see their child join the army to serve their nation, but it can also be a harrowing experience for them, as they wait in anxiety for their return. Parents often live with the fear of losing their child in battle, and spend much of their time yearning for their safe return. Ethan Houston's mom was no different. The anxiety, relief, and joy spilled over when her son surprised her when she was out grocery shopping. Ethan Houston had been stationed in Germany and hadn't seen his mother for two years, reported Goodnews Movement. The video of Houston surprising his mom has gone viral online as it's incredibly emotional.
Debbie Collier’s daughter believes her mother took her own life
The daughter of Debbie Collier has said that she believes her mother may have taken her own life. Speaking to the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda Bearden said that she wished she had checked in with her mother before her body was found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, Georgia. Ms Bearden and her stepfather had reported Collier missing the day before. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the 59-year-old woman’s death, CCTV that showed her purchasing items later found next to her partially burned remains and a $2,385 Venmo...
Woman who rents out husband to do odd jobs for other women says business is booming
A woman who rents out her husband to do odd jobs for other woman says business is booming after never expecting the idea to take off as much as it did. Laura Young, 38, got the idea from a podcast, which described how a man was making a living by putting flatpack furniture together for others.
Outrage as Man Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend After 8 Years but 'Wants Her Baby'
The internet has urged a woman to start taking legal advice after her partner left her while eight months pregnant and his new girlfriend started making parenting demands. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Friday, under the username EJLx, the soon-to-be mom wrote that she is about eight months pregnant with a baby girl, which both she and her partner of eight years wanted very much and planned. Until a few months ago, she was living the dream, but when she was about six months pregnant, things started to change.
Daughter buys home mother cleaned for 43 years
The midcentury home was special to the daughter, who said she thought it, and the surrounding houses, were mansions when she was little.
Husband and wife mistaken for father and daughter as he's so 'bald and tall' and she's 'baby faced'
A couple is often mistaken for father and daughter because the husband is bald and tall, and the wife has a baby face. Carolyn, a 30-year-old, and Drew Fultz, a 33-year-old, are often mistaken for father and daughter despite only having a three-year gap. She thinks it's because she is baby-faced and her husband’s bald. She also credits the mix-up to their large height difference - she is 5ft 4 whereas he is 6ft 6.
Bride praised for kicking out friend who brought crying toddler to her child-free wedding
A concerned bride has called on the internet for support after kicking her good friend out of her wedding when she showed up with a crying two-year-old. After warning her guests that it would be a child-free wedding, the bride was blind-sided when her pal arrived on the day with her toddler in tow, claiming that she couldn't find a babysitter.
German Girl, 8, Freed After Allegedly Being Locked Away by Mother Since She Was a Toddler
The girl, identified only as "Maria", had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was 18 months old and was reportedly kept in a single room An 8-year-old German girl has been found by local authorities after allegedly being held captive by her mother and grandparents since she was a toddler. The girl, identified only as "Maria," was discovered in her grandparents' home in Attendorn, about an hour east of Cologne, according to The Times. Authorities say that Maria, who had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was...
TODAY.com
Club Q victim Ashley Paugh leaves behind a ‘devastated’ 11-year-old daughter and husband, her sister says
Ashley Paugh capped off a day trip in this city with a night of fun at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q when a lone gunman opened fire, killing her and four others, her sister told NBC News in an exclusive interview. Stephanie Clark said Paugh was a loving mother and...
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire
In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.
Nurse berates new mother with medical condition for bottle feeding her newborn baby
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Thea is a great mother and in all aspects of her life I would call her, in a most loving way, “crunchy.” She is the type that bought all organic, dye-free diapers for her kids in the event she couldn’t use her usual cloth diapers. She used a food processor to make all of her baby food from scratch using only organic products. Even her kid’s toys, bedding, and clothing were organic.
Mom of 12 expects 49 guests for Christmas: A mother's love is a beautiful thing, without love motherhood is just a job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend from our old hometown gave birth to a dozen children. Her children are all adults now with spouses and children of their own.
TikTok Claims Mikayla Matthews's Husband Groomed Her as a Child
Popular TikTok and YouTube creator Mikayla Matthews (@mikaylamatthews) is known for her funny parenting and lifestyle videos. The doting mom has been sharing cute, relatable clips with her three kids and husband for some time now. But it wasn't until recently that fans started to worry about Mikayla and her...
Collider
'Nanny' Ending Explained: There Is No Greater Tragedy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nanny. The greatest horror in the stunning feature debut that is Nanny comes in its final minutes, but it all also depends on how everything before it builds to these moments just as much. A feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu, it tells the story of a woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who has emigrated from Senegal to America and discovers that the chance at a better life she is working hard for may forever be out of reach to those like her who weren’t already born with their hand on the top rung. It is a work that is understated in its construction, relying on limited locations and settings, that expands outward into a conclusion that hits like a train. Upon first seeing it when it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it immediately stuck out in my memory for how utterly devastating it all was. While unexpected, a second watch reveals there is no other way it could have gone and ensures the whole film is emotionally shattering as it carries out a grimly inevitable march to tragedy.
