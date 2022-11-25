ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
astaga.com

Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
u.today

Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com

Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
coingeek.com

Digital Currency group under strain as Genesis teeters on edge of bankruptcy

Concerns are mounting that Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has ties to nearly every company in the digital asset space, could prove the next casualty of the current market crisis. On Tuesday, DCG boss Silbert issued a note to shareholders, noting the “difficult industry conditions” plaguing the...
forkast.news

Blockchain is transforming capital markets, and Singapore is leading the way: Opinion

Over the course of history, technological advancements have reshaped the nature of money and finance. The decades-long journey from analog to digital finance has resulted in cash all but disappearing from our lives and made transactions quicker, easier and cheaper. The same transition is now transforming capital markets, with financial instruments changing hands instantaneously in a global trading environment that is both sophisticated and complex.
Augusta Free Press

5 Reasons this New Metaverse Crypto will see 100x Gains before 2024

In September 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced the biggest leap in web3 since the launch of Bitcoin. He officially changed the name of Facebook to Meta and he announced that the company will be dedicating huge resources to building the fabled metaverse. Whether this move will become a reality or not remains uncertain. However, a huge part of the web3 community is fascinated by this plan and they are doing everything to make it work.
cryptoglobe.com

$SHB: Shiba Inu Investors Keep HODLing Even With 75% Now Underwater

Data from the Ethereum blockchain shows that around 75% of those invested in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are now underwater. Nevertheless, investors keep on HODLing onto their tokens throughout the bear market. According to data from on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 75% of Shiba Inu investors are out-of-the-money, meaning...
astaga.com

Top 10 Metaverse Crypto Coins to Buy in 2023 for Big Gains

Metaverse bridges the hole between the true and digital worlds through modern applied sciences. Whereas many assume that crypto and metaverse are inter-linked; the necessary query stays is it actually so?. Cryptocurrency market and the metaverse are two various things however their interlinking surfaces hope of a decentralized web managed...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.

