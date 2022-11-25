Read full article on original website
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
The famous meme token is struggling to tread water as enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency market evaporates.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
CNBC
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
cryptonewsz.com
Forget Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with no use case, backed staking token Oryen Network is here
Despite their lack of use, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin alternatives are growing daily. As the Oryen Network project shows, progress happens with utility. In the course of the current presale, the value of the ORY tokens has more than doubled. With a sharp eye for lucrative prospects, investors are the...
u.today
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?

dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Not Going Away Despite Crisis of Confidence in Crypto
The chief executive of crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital says that the top two leading digital assets aren’t going anywhere despite widespread negative sentiment in the industry. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, billionaire Mike Novogratz says that he doesn’t envision king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) and leading...
cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
coingeek.com
Digital Currency group under strain as Genesis teeters on edge of bankruptcy
Concerns are mounting that Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has ties to nearly every company in the digital asset space, could prove the next casualty of the current market crisis. On Tuesday, DCG boss Silbert issued a note to shareholders, noting the “difficult industry conditions” plaguing the...
forkast.news
Blockchain is transforming capital markets, and Singapore is leading the way: Opinion
Over the course of history, technological advancements have reshaped the nature of money and finance. The decades-long journey from analog to digital finance has resulted in cash all but disappearing from our lives and made transactions quicker, easier and cheaper. The same transition is now transforming capital markets, with financial instruments changing hands instantaneously in a global trading environment that is both sophisticated and complex.
Augusta Free Press
5 Reasons this New Metaverse Crypto will see 100x Gains before 2024
In September 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced the biggest leap in web3 since the launch of Bitcoin. He officially changed the name of Facebook to Meta and he announced that the company will be dedicating huge resources to building the fabled metaverse. Whether this move will become a reality or not remains uncertain. However, a huge part of the web3 community is fascinated by this plan and they are doing everything to make it work.
cryptoglobe.com
$SHB: Shiba Inu Investors Keep HODLing Even With 75% Now Underwater
Data from the Ethereum blockchain shows that around 75% of those invested in the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) are now underwater. Nevertheless, investors keep on HODLing onto their tokens throughout the bear market. According to data from on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 75% of Shiba Inu investors are out-of-the-money, meaning...
astaga.com
Top 10 Metaverse Crypto Coins to Buy in 2023 for Big Gains
Metaverse bridges the hole between the true and digital worlds through modern applied sciences. Whereas many assume that crypto and metaverse are inter-linked; the necessary query stays is it actually so?. Cryptocurrency market and the metaverse are two various things however their interlinking surfaces hope of a decentralized web managed...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
