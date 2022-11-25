ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

KTLA.com

3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles

Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

Woman shot by LASD deputy in Covina

A woman who witnesses said was standing in the street and swinging a metal object at cars was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Covina Saturday. It happened around 10:10 a.m., at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, LASD officials said. The Sheriff’s Department did not provide many details, […]
COVINA, CA
KTLA

2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County

A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
102.5 The Bone

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

4 people shot at party in Hawthorne

Gunfire erupted at a party in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Authorities told KTLA that a large party was taking place in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Cerise Avenue. When an argument broke out between several individuals, shots were fired and multiple people...
HAWTHORNE, CA

