El Monte police arrest 2 after violent home invasions
Two suspects were arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into three homes in a Los Angeles County neighborhood then tying up and striking some people inside, according to the El Monte Police Department.
Gunshot Victim Dies on Bike Path; 2 Possible Suspects in Custody
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Whittier Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 27, on East Lorene Street… Read more "Gunshot Victim Dies on Bike Path; 2 Possible Suspects in Custody"
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Man arrested for allegedly intentionally crashing car into Arcadia 7-Eleven store
A Monrovia man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Friday after allegedly causing a disturbance inside an Arcadia 7-Eleven store, then intentionally plowing his car into the store.
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in motorcyclist’s death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street...
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
Pasadena Man’s Legs Slashed With Knife After ‘Unprovoked’ Assault
A 23-year-old Pasadena man with visible wounds to both his legs was located by police about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Allen Avenue after he was attacked by a knifeman, police said. Lt. Rudy Lemos said the victim was uncooperative but officers determined the attack had...
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
Head-On Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Vehicle Involved Flees Scene
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A head-on traffic collision occurred late Sunday morning leaving one person deceased at the scene on the 13800 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa was interviewed at the scene of the incident...
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
5 arrested after 2 separate police chases involving stolen vehicles across SoCal
Five people were under arrest Saturday following two separate pursuits in Southern California, one of which ended with police recovering a machete and a wig from a stolen vehicle.
4 people shot at party in Hawthorne
Gunfire erupted at a party in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, sending four people to the hospital. Authorities told KTLA that a large party was taking place in the 3500 block of Rosecrans Avenue at Cerise Avenue. When an argument broke out between several individuals, shots were fired and multiple people...
Shootings occur in Hawthorne, near Boyle Heights, Hawaiian Gardens
Shootings occurred this weekend in several communities in Los Angeles County, including one incident in which tree people were shot and one victim was hit by a vehicle in Hawthorne, authorities said. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m....
