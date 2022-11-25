Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police Department urges everyone to plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober!
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, November 28, 2022, through December...
Irvine woman warns of potential scam involving Visa Vanilla gift card
An Irvine woman thought she had $500 loaded onto a Visa Vanilla gift card given to her a year ago. It was empty.
signalscv.com
Homeowner chases away suspected Thanksgiving Day burglar
A homeowner on the 27000 block of Alta Knoll Drive in Saugus got a rude and frightening awakening on Thanksgiving morning when a suspected burglar entered the home. The incident was confirmed by Deputy Wyatt from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to have happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wyatt said the homeowner had chased the suspect away by the time deputies arrived.
pasadenanow.com
Black Friday to Include Increased CHP Efforts Against Organized Retail Theft
Thousands are expected to head to malls and stores throughout Los Angeles County Friday for Black Friday amid increased efforts statewide by the California Highway Patrol to tackle organized retail theft. The California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force is increasing its presence at shopping centers throughout the state...
Car 'intentionally' driven through front of 7-Eleven: Police
A Monrovia man was arrested for attempted murder after driving through the front doors of a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia Thanksgiving morning.The car crashed through the front of the store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Ave., according to Arcadia Police.Arcadia Police said the unidentified man entered the store and caused a disturbance shortly before 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. He reportedly threw merchandise at employees, then allegedly got into a car and intentionally drove through the front doors into the store, police said.He reportedly tried to flee, but employees and customers detained the man until police officers arrived. No injuries were reported.The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was held on $2 million bond.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
Gun concealed in man's pocket goes off at shoe store at Valencia mall
A man ran from a shoe store in Valencia Saturday evening after the gun he concealed in his pocket went off.
El Monte police arrest 2 after violent home invasions
Two suspects were arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into three homes in a Los Angeles County neighborhood then tying up and striking some people inside, according to the El Monte Police Department.
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
Santa Clarita mall evacuated after reports of shots fired
A shopping mall in Santa Clarita was evacuated after authorities received reports of gunshots being fired on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the Westfield Valencia Town Center around 6:40 p.m. The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution, said the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. After investigating, officials determined there was an “accidental discharge of […]
Deputies Evacuate Mall After Reports of Shots Fired
Santa Clarita, CA: Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of shots fired at the Westfield Mall on the 24100 block of Valencia Boulevard in the city of Santa Clarita around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Deputies evacuated the mall as a precaution and conducted...
News 8 KFMB
Chihuahua killed on walk by Los Angeles famous cougar, P-22
LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on a leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
pasadenanow.com
Enjoy Beautiful Homes Decked Out in Holiday Decorations and Festive Music at the Holiday Look-In Tour for the Pasadena Symphony
Four homes, decorated professionally by floral designers, will showcase festive interiors, unique architecture and musical accompaniment during this year’s Holiday Look-In Tour. Organized by the Pasadena Symphony Association’s Women’s Committee, the 55th edition of the Holiday Look-In Tour will be held in-person on Dec. 3 and 4 to help...
pasadenanow.com
Police Fan Out Across Pasadena Thursday, Delivering Hot Thanksgiving Meals
Pasadena police detectives and officers fanned out across the city on Thanksgiving morning on a different-than-usual mission: to deliver hot turkey dinners to those in need, including many elderly citizens in the community who are homebound. The effort was in partnership with the Pasadena Tabernacle of the Salvation Army, which...
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
southpasadenareview.com
City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation
Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles
Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
