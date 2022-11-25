ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Homeowner chases away suspected Thanksgiving Day burglar

A homeowner on the 27000 block of Alta Knoll Drive in Saugus got a rude and frightening awakening on Thanksgiving morning when a suspected burglar entered the home. The incident was confirmed by Deputy Wyatt from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to have happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wyatt said the homeowner had chased the suspect away by the time deputies arrived.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Car 'intentionally' driven through front of 7-Eleven: Police

A Monrovia man was arrested for attempted murder after driving through the front doors of a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia Thanksgiving morning.The car crashed through the front of the store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Ave., according to Arcadia Police.Arcadia Police said the unidentified man entered the store and caused a disturbance shortly before 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. He reportedly threw merchandise at employees, then allegedly got into a car and intentionally drove through the front doors into the store, police said.He reportedly tried to flee, but employees and customers detained the man until police officers arrived. No injuries were reported.The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was held on $2 million bond.
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Santa Clarita mall evacuated after reports of shots fired

A shopping mall in Santa Clarita was evacuated after authorities received reports of gunshots being fired on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the Westfield Valencia Town Center around 6:40 p.m. The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution, said the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. After investigating, officials determined there was an “accidental discharge of […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News 8 KFMB

Chihuahua killed on walk by Los Angeles famous cougar, P-22

LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on a leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Enjoy Beautiful Homes Decked Out in Holiday Decorations and Festive Music at the Holiday Look-In Tour for the Pasadena Symphony

Four homes, decorated professionally by floral designers, will showcase festive interiors, unique architecture and musical accompaniment during this year’s Holiday Look-In Tour. Organized by the Pasadena Symphony Association’s Women’s Committee, the 55th edition of the Holiday Look-In Tour will be held in-person on Dec. 3 and 4 to help...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Fan Out Across Pasadena Thursday, Delivering Hot Thanksgiving Meals

Pasadena police detectives and officers fanned out across the city on Thanksgiving morning on a different-than-usual mission: to deliver hot turkey dinners to those in need, including many elderly citizens in the community who are homebound. The effort was in partnership with the Pasadena Tabernacle of the Salvation Army, which...
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
southpasadenareview.com

City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation

Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles

Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy