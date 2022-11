Kerry “Bubba” Underwood will be new to the Alabama House this year, but it won’t be his first time representing The Shoals. For the past six years, Underwood has served as the mayor of Tuscumbia, the county seat of Colbert County. Although he has been the mayor of just one city in The Shoals, Underwood said the close proximity of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Florence meant many decisions were made as a coordinated effort between all four cities.

