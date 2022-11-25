Coco Gauff and her bother showed their support for Team USA at the World Cup with a TikTok they made before the match with England. Coco Gauff loves TikTok and she admitted to scrolling through the app for hours every day. It's something that she said needs to be reduced but with no tennis right now the teenager is enjoying her TikTok time. She recruited her brother for a TikTok in support of the USA men's national football team who are playing at the Fifa World Cup.

1 DAY AGO