USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
U.S. Soccer Fans Furious After Starting Lineup Revealed For England Game
The U.S. Men's National Team has announced its official starting lineup for this afternoon's highly-anticipated World Cup matchup against England. There's a notable absence from this starting 11 — 20-year-old midfielder Gio Reyna. There's a large portion of American soccer fans who are frustrated by this lineup decision from...
Soccer World Reacts To USA-England Draw
The United States men's national team was a huge underdog heading into this Friday's match against England, and yet, it managed to walk out of the stadium with a draw. England won the possession battle in this match, but the United States was actually far more aggressive. They had plenty of chances to score off a set piece in the second half.
Where is Gio Reyna? USA World Cup soccer star on bench again for England match in Qatar
USMNT fans were left confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again. The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA's tournament, and despite his obvious talents, coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against tournament heavyweights England.
FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 FIFA World Cup took center stage on Nov. 20, when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar. Over the course of 2.5 weeks, the group stage will see each country (Groups A-H) compete in...
How to Watch USMNT vs. England in 2022 World Cup Group B Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a day Friday is setting up to be. Thanksgiving leftovers, Black Friday and World Cup action – all in a 24-hour span. It’s also an important moment...
Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
England Soccer Fans Mocked After U.S. World Cup Tie: 'Y'alls Main Sport'
The team from the so-called home of the sport could manage only a 0-0 draw against U.S.A. on Friday in the FIFA World Cup group game in Qatar.
PSG Could Be Latest Euro Soccer Team Seeking New Stadium
The list of European soccer teams weighing new stadium options is getting longer. Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly considering moving from the 48,000-capacity Parc des Princes — its home since 1974. “My first option is we don’t move,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “But the city of Paris is pushing...
VIDEO: Gauff and her brother support US soccer team during FIFA World Cup
Coco Gauff and her bother showed their support for Team USA at the World Cup with a TikTok they made before the match with England. Coco Gauff loves TikTok and she admitted to scrolling through the app for hours every day. It's something that she said needs to be reduced but with no tennis right now the teenager is enjoying her TikTok time. She recruited her brother for a TikTok in support of the USA men's national football team who are playing at the Fifa World Cup.
Qatar hosts World Cup Soccer
Qatar hosting this year's World Cup has brought world attention to its discriminatory practices and human rights abuses."If Qatar doesn't want these things brought up," says Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins, "don't host a world event."
