Le Creuset Black Friday deals LIVE: Where to find the best Cyber Monday discounts today

The Le Creuset Black deals are continuing for 2022 thanks to the Cyber Monday sales with up to 50% off the brand’s bestselling cookware and most popular products, there's still time to get a bargain on this sought-after French brand this weekend.

There’s a reason that Le Creuset products are so enduringly popular. The cookware brand might come with a high price tag but they offer uncompromising quality and a lifetime guarantee to boot. You only need to invest in a Le Creuset product once for generations of use and enjoyment. We’re huge Le Creuset brand fans here at woman&home and I personally have many pieces from their cookware collection at home - including a Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish passed down to me from my Grandma. So when Le Creuset says its products will last a lifetime (and then some) they really mean it.

Black Friday was officially on Friday November 25, but the Le Creuset Black Friday deals are ongoing thanks to the Cyber Monday sale for 2022.

While Le Creuset has offered official Black Friday deals this year, we've actually found better discounts from many other reputable stockists. We’re sharing all of these deals and more LIVE today as we source them and discover them throughout the day.

Where to find the best Le Creuset Cyber Monday deals today

Le Creuset Set of 2 Toughened Non-Stick 24cm Frying Pan & 26cm Saute Pan: £290 £145 | QVC

QVC may not have lots of Le Creuset products available to shop at the moment but the ones they do have are all discounted for Black Friday and represent some of the lowest prices we've seen on Le Creuset this week. With up to 50% off this is the best price on this set of two pans at the moment. View Deal

Le Creuset Classic Salt Mill Grinder: £36 £20.30 | Amazon UK

Le Creuset salt and pepper mills are always popular and we predict this teal model with 44% off will be snapped up quickly in the Black Friday sale today. Don't like teal? You can also get the Le Creuset Classic Salt Mill in white for 24% off or the salt mill in matte black for 43% off today. View Deal

Le Creuset Ocean Cast Iron 20cm Round Casserole: £215 £107.50 | Harts of Stur

Blues, teals and ocean shades like this gorgeous dish continue to be huge interior paint colour trends , so this would make a stylish addition to any kitchen. With 50% off at the moment, this is the lowest price we've seen for a Le Creuset casserole dish in the Black Friday sale so far today. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Riviera Collection Mugs: £53 £41.25 | John Lewis

We love Le Creuset mugs for their durability and how stylish they look in any kitchen. John Lewis are offering 25% off Le Creuset mugs at the moment, which is the lowest price we've seen so far and the best deal on this particular collection too which is available for full price on the Le Creuset website as it's a new collection. View Deal

Le Creuset Volcanic Cast Iron 24cm Traditional Risotto Pot: £179 £99 | Harts of Stur

Save just over 44% when you pick up a risotto pot from Le Creuset at Harts of Stur today. The Volcanic colourway is a Le Creuset classic and synonymous with the brand, however HoS also have the pot in Meringue for 44% off and the same discount available for the risotto pot in cerise too.

Le Creuset Stovetop Kettle: £97 £72.75 | John Lewis

There aren't many discounts to be had on Le Creuset kettles at the moment so this 25% off deal at John Lewis is worth considering. There are three colourways reduced at the moment; the classic volcanic, satin black and cerise and they are all reduced as part of the Black Friday sale.

Le Creuset butter dish: £40 £23.75 | Leekes

Of all the Black Friday deals on Le Creuset butter dishes we've seen so far, this one at 40% off is the best so far. We love this coastal blue version, but Leekes also have the Le Creuset butter dish reduced in Volcanic and 25% off in Satin Black too. For a better range of colours, John Lewis have deals Le Creuset butter dishes too, but they are only offering 25% off at the moment.

NEW Black Friday Le Creuset Harry Potter deals

Accio Le Creuset! The cookware brand's Harry Potter range is on sale in the Le Creuset Black Friday deals at John Lewis at the moment. No need for the Evanesco spell on these prices, as there's already a notable 25% off.

Le Creuset Stoneware Harry Potter 'Weasley's Wizard Wheezes' Magical Mug: £16.50 | John Lewis

There aren't many stockists for this limited edition 'Weasley's Wizard Wheezes' Le Creuset Harry Potter mug in the UK, so finding it in stock at John Lewis is already a bonus. The fact that it's currently 25% off in their Black Friday sale is a steal.

“From now on, I don’t care if my tea leaves spell, ‘Die, Ron, die,’ I’m chucking them in the bin where they belong.”

Le Creuset Harry Potter Lightning Bolt Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole, 26cm: £360 £273.75 | John Lewis

The only place we've found discounted Le Cresuet Harry Potter pieces this Black Friday is John Lewis and with 25% off you save £87 on this magical casserole dish. Complete with a lightening bolt for a handle, the details really make this dish.

Le Creuset Classic Salt & Pepper Mill Set: £49 £39.99 | Amazon UK

These Le Creuset salt and pepper mills come in a matching set of two and the discount you get will depend on the colour you choose. To scoop these for just under £40 at 18% off choose Black Onyx, but there's also 28% off Cerise , 31% off Marseille blue , 17% off matte black , 15% off teal and 31% off Volcanic - which is the classic Le Creuset orange.

Le Creuset Stoneware Grand Teapot, 1.3L: £58 £43.50 | John Lewis

The best deals in Le Creuset teapots at the moment can be found at John Lewis where you can get both the Grand Teapot (pictured) and the alternative 'classic' style for 25% off. The Grand Teapot is available in 5 colourways at John Lewis; Satin Black, Marseille blue, Cerise, Meringue and Flint (pictured). If you're after any of the other colours, you can get it in Volcanic, teal and coastal blue at Harts of Stur for 20% off . The Black Friday deal isn't quite as good as at John Lewis, but if you really want one of the blue colourways, then it might be worth paying £3 more.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Grillit Frying Pan: £105 £74.99 | Amazon UK

There are multiple brilliant design features on this Le Creuset Cast Iron Grillit Pan, from the 'helper' handle to the two pouring lips to make transferring ingredients easy and mess free. There's 29% off today on Amazon UK, which is the lowest price for this Le Creuset pan at the moment.

Best Black Friday deals on Le Creuset oven gloves

Le Creuset 4-Layered Textile Double Oven Gloves: £38 £27.99 | Amazon UK

It's time to stop using those old oven gloves you've got at home with the holes in. Upgrade to Le Creuset's double oven gloves, made with four different layers for extra protection when getting things in and out of the oven. Snap them up for 26% off at Amazon UK while stocks last and it's worth noting that this reduction is only available on the black colourway.

Le Creuset Double Oven Glove in Cerise: £38 £30 | John Lewis

While this isn't the lowest price available for Le Creuset's oven gloves (these are 25% off instead of 26% off at Amazon) this is the best deal we've found on this colour. You can also get the flint colourway for 25% off at John Lewis too which is a better deal than Amazon.

Le Creuset Harry Potter Hogwarts Houses Double Oven Glove: £36 £33.75 | John Lewis

John Lewis is one of the only stockists of the Le Creuset Harry Potter range in the UK and they have 25% off across the range in their Black Friday sale. This includes the Le Creuset Harry Potter oven gloves which are adorned with each of the Hogwarts house emblems of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

Stoneware Cappuccino Mug: £14.50 £9 | Le Creuset

Le Creuset are offering up to 40% off select pieces during their Black Friday sale. Only their cappuccino mug in 'mist grey' is discounted on their website, and deals on these mugs are scarce elsewhere, so it's worth considering this offer. View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Shallow Casserole: £285 £202.50 | The Hut

We've just been alerted to this deal that saves £82.50 on the 30cm Signature Cast Iron Shallow Casserole in lush Bamboo Green, which is still the full price of £285 on the Le Creuset. This deal is an unmissable one if you're in the market for a piece of signature cookware in this vibrant green colourway.

If you're after any of the other popular colours, you can get it in Meringue , Satin Black , Teal , and Volcanic at The Hut for £213.75 – still saving £71.25. View Deal

Le Creuset 3-ply Stainless Steel 14cm Saucepan: £75 £56.25 | Harts of Stur

This is the best price we've seen for this Chef-worthy pan, which was in fact tested by our food expert as one of the best induction pans – for which it received a fantastic 5-star review. Our tester says, 'this pan is a great size and weight and an ideal investment if you’re only looking for one pan that’s multi-functional and durable.' Even better at £18.75 off. View Deal

Le Creuset Wine Accessories Sparkling Wine Stopper: £19 £14.45 | John Lewis

Who wouldn't benefit from a handy fizz and flavour preserver? We trust in the expertise of the cookware brand to ensure a Le Creuset wine gadget is the best there is at keeping bubbles in fizz and maintaining the right notes once a bottle of wine is opened to make it last longer. We're bagging one for us, plus one as the ideal gift for a wine lover this Christmas – under £15. View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish 26cm: £235 £188 | Harrods

Often the best discounts are not applied to the most-coveted colours, like the Satin Black so this deal pleases us greatly from that perspective – it's also currently the best discount we've seen. for context, the same 26cm pan in Satin Black is on offer at Wayfair for £238 and still at the full price of £249 at Le Creuset.

The much-loved pan is also available at Harrods at this best price in the signature orange shade Volcanic and Deep Teal . View Deal

Le Creuset Rainbow Egg Cups, Set of 6: £51 £35 | Leekes

This is the best Black Friday deal we've seen on this Rainbow Egg Cup set, currently on discount at John Lewis for £38.25 as the next best low price.

Guaranteed to welcome a touch of sunshine to breakfast times the individual egg cups come in vibrant hues of Cerise, Volcanic, Soleil, Palm, Teal, and Ultra Violet. Ideal to cheer up your own household but equally as perfect as a gift thanks to the gift box. View Deal

Le Creuset Cast Iron Gourmand Fondue Set: £275 £176.25 | John Lewis

Ideal for the ultimate cosy night in hosting friends and family, this retro set is a great way to make more of any occasion – and right now it's just shy of £100 less at John Lewis. This is the most substantial discount we've spotted so far, the same Le Creuset Cast Iron Gourmand Fondue Set is on offer at Harrods reduced to £188 .

Whether you are melting cheese to go with wine and bread or melting chocolate to dip marshmallows this quirky gadget is a great way to bring everyone together. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Coffee Press, 1L: £65 £48.75 | John Lewis

The much-loved coffee press cafetière is reduced by 25% in this shade of on-trend Flint but also in colours Volcanic, Cerise, Marseille Blue, and Meringue at John Lewis which is the lowest offer of the day – the next best price we've spotted is that of £51.45 at Amazon . View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Casserole in Shell pink: £215 £161.25 | Amazon

We're always on the lookout for pink Le Creuset dishes because they so rarely appear discounted during seasonal sales – but right now there's a 25% offer off the signature 20 cm Cast Iron Casserole dish at Amazon. View Deal

3-piece Starter Set with Silicone Tool: £300 £179 | Le Creuset

The brand's website is offering a saving of £121 when buying this complete 3-piece set that comprises a cast iron 24cm Signature Sauteuse, a stoneware 23cm Classic Square Dish and a super-handy silicone 20cm Cool Tool to protect your surfaces from hot cookware. This set is a versatile combo that would serve you well to confidently tackle any recipe. View Deal

We're signing off for the evening now, but fear not, we'll be back bright and early in the morning with more unbeatable Black Friday Le Creuset deals.

Good morning! We’re back today to keep you updated about all the best Le Creuset Black Friday deals LIVE as and when we get them. We’ll be sourcing the lowest prices on bestselling Le Creuset items for you throughout the day, so you can make sure you’re getting the absolute best price possible if you choose to invest in this classic cookware brand.

Today so far we’re seeing a continuation of the same deals we saw yesterday on Black Friday itself, which is great news for anyone who hasn’t made a purchase yet - as it means that prices are still low and there’s plenty of great deals available.

We have noticed that stock at retailers like Harts of Stur is moving very quickly, with discounted Le Creuset products selling out fast. So if you do spot a Le Creuset Black Friday deal you like the look of today, our advice would be to snap it up while it’s still in stock. You can always return the product if you change your mind once the Black Friday sales are over.

Cast Iron Soup Pot (26cm): £279 £162 | John Lewis

There are more colors available of this 26cm pot on Le Creuset's site, but it's not included in their current Black Friday sale. John Lewis is offering 40% off - which is £117 off the RRP - so that's the lowest price we've seen for this product in the sales so far. It's available in the colors Marseille Blue, Satin Black and Volcanic. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dish, Set of 2: £60 £36 | John Lewis

This set is selling FAST. With a 40% reduction, this set of two Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dishes is an absolute steal, meaning this Black Friday deal is proving popular. John Lewis have already sold out of the set in Volcanic and Marseille, with only Black left in stock. So you'll need to move quickly if you want to snap up this set on sale. View Deal

Le Creuset Stainless Steel Travel Mug: £26 £20.25 | John Lewis

Le Creuset make some of the best coffee travel mugs on the market and this product is particularly popular at the moment, with hundreds purchased from John Lewis during their Le Creuset Black Friday sale thanks to the decent 25% discount on offer. This is the lowest price we've seen for these travel mugs during the Black Friday sale period. View Deal

Best Black Friday deals on Le Creuset mugs - Saturday November 26

Le Creuset mugs are always popular, whether purchased for your own kitchen or bought as a generous Christmas gift for a friend . These timeless pieces are enduringly stylish, no matter what the latest kitchen trends are. At the moment the best places to get Le Creuset mugs on offer are Harts of Stur who are offering up to 33% off , John Lewis are offering up to 25% off - including limited editon designs and Leekes who have up to £25 off Le Creuset mug sets .

Le Creuset Stoneware Mugs: £15 £10 | Harts of Stur

Not only are Harts of Stur offering 33% off Le Creuset mugs in their Black Friday sale this weekend but they also have an excellent range of colours available in every size. Aside from the classic black, Volcanic, grey and Meringue colourways they also have pretty pastel shades in stock, such as coastal blue, sage green, cool pint, bluebell purple and shell pink (pictured). View Deal

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Deep Frying Pan (26cm): £85 £68 | Fenwick

John Lewis did have the lowest price for this Le Creuset frying pan, but the product is now out of stock after a spike in demand. The next cheapest place to buy this product is Fenwick, who are only charging £1.25 more than John Lewis but have the frying pan in stock and are also offering free delivery. View Deal

Best Le Creuset stainless steel deals today

Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepans and Frying Pan Set: £485 £342 | John Lewis

This four piece set is currently 40% off at the moment - the best deal for this set and for Le Creuset stainless steel today. View Deal

Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel 24cm Non-Stick Chef's Pan & 20cm Deep Pan: £304 £167.96 | QVC

QVC don't have the widest range of Le Creuset products on sale for Black Friday but they do have some of the best deals. This Le Creuset stainless steel pan set is 44% off today - one of the biggest discounts on any Le Creuset product available at the moment. View Deal

Le Creuset Stainless Steel 3-Ply Chefs Pan with Lid & Helper Handle (24cm): £180 £105.45 | Leekes

Looking for just a single Le Creuset stainless steel saucepan? This is the cheapest one we can find at the moment, with Leekes offering a 41% discount - beating the Le Creuset Black Friday deals being offered on this same product at other retailers like John Lewis and Harts of Stur. View Deal

Le Creuset spoon rest: £16 £11.25 | John Lewis

The lowest price for a Le Creuset spoon rest today can be found at John Lewis - but only if buying in the green 'Bamboo' colour (pictured). John Lewis also have the orange Volcanic spoon rest in stock, but it's slightly more at £12. All other colours are out of stock at John Lewis at the moment (this product is popular!) but you can get Le Creuset spoon rests for £12.80 at Harts of Stur in a good range of colours including grey flint, teal, yellow and Marseille Blue. View Deal

Le Creuset cafetiere: £62 £46.45 | The Hut

The lowest price we've seen for the Le Creuset cafetiere today is from The Hut who are offering 25% off this stonewear press in Bamboo green (pictured). Only this colour is reduced so substantially - for the grey flint or blue teal versions they are offering a discount of 21%, which is the same discount being offered by John Lewis here - but with a better selection of colours available. View Deal

How to find the best deals on Le Creuset salt and pepper mills today

The best way to get a good deal on Le Creuset salt and pepper mills today is to be flexible on what colour you want. We are seeing discounts fluctuate from as high as 44% off down to as little as 1% off depending on which colour you choose from which retailer. In general, Amazon has the most competitive prices at the moment with up to 44% Le Creuset salt mills here , but John Lewis also have up to 25% off Le Creuset salt mills here - with different colourways disocunted.

Le Creuset salt mill: £36 £20.06 | Amazon UK

Amazon is offering up to 44% off Le Creuset salt mills - the lowest price available today. However, this discount only applies to certain colours. The matte black (pictured) is 44% off, as is the teal. Then you can get 24% the white mill , Marseille blue, Volcanic orange, wood and transparent. View Deal

Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Soup Pot, 22cm, Marseille Blue: £195 £117 | John Lewis

We've just spotted this exclusive at John Lewis casserole soup pot with an impressive 40% discount. While we love this rich Marseille Blue version, there are also satin black and volcanic orange alternatives. View Deal

Le Creuset Deep Volcanic Stoneware Gravy Boat 460ml: £25 £18.75 | Jarrold

Gravy is an essential part of any Sunday roast so why not give it the prestige it deserves with a fancy gravy boat to serve it in style? We've been on the lookout for Le Creuset gravy boat deals all day because they're selling like hotcakes – we've just found this one in stock and also at the best price we've seen so far. It's also available in cerise and deep teal. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Utensil Pot, Small, 1.1L, Mist Grey: £32 £24 | John Lewis

Another item we've been on the lookout for is the ultra-handy Le Creuset utensil holder, and we've found the best deal available is the 25% discount at John Lewis. Available at the best price in mist grey (as shown). It is available in teal, flint, Marseille blue, satin black, and cerise but at a slightly higher price point of £27.75 which is still notably less than the John Lewis original price of £32 and the Le Creuset RRP £37. View Deal

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST DEALS ON LE CREUSET STONEWARE ACCESSORIES TODAY

Tk Maxx is a top shopping destination to pick up fantastic bargains on big-name brands – with Le Creuset being one of them. And while a rummage in store will unearth many hidden treasures, it's not always to everyone's shopping tastes. But the good news is that TK Maxx is now selling a limited amount of stock online and they have the best discounts on many Le Creuset accessories, sadly there's no cast iron cookware or frying pans but there are still treasures with discounts of up to 58% off the RRP.

Le Creuset Pestle & Mortar in grey: £36 £14.99 | TK Maxx

Ground your herbs and spices with ease thanks to this expertly made Le Creuset pestle & mortar which is a whopping 58% less than the RRP. This beautiful stoneware set will come in handy for everyday cooking and special celebratory occasions. Oh, and it looks incredible on your countertop, too. In addition to the grey colourway shown this is also available in mist grey, light blue, and milky pink too. View Deal

Le Creuset Mixing Jug in pink: £39.99 £16.99 TK Maxx

Get 56% off a stylish stoneware mixing jug to aid with any baking, pancake batter stirring, or general meal prep. In addition to the milky pink colourway shown this is also available in mist grey, light blue, and grey too. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Container in mist grey: £32 £14.99 | TK Maxx

There's a staggering 53% discount on the Le Creuset stoneware container too – a saving of £17.01. This stoneware salt keeper aka ‘salt pig’ is the ideal solution for storing salt to hand but in a fashionable manner – forget the fuss of fiddling around with packets when you simply want to add a pinch of rock or sea salt.

This is also available in all the additional colourways mentioned above. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Grand Mug: £19.50 £12.99 | Charlies

For those who prefer a more traditionally shaped teacup but like a heartier cuppa, we've found the best deal today on the Le Creuset stoneware Grand Mug which has a capacity of 400ml to hold even the largest morning coffee. The discounted price is still available on the following colours in addition to ultra violet as shown – soleil, volcanic, satin black, coastal blue, flint, and cerise all other colours have sold out.

Our second best find is £14.25 at John Lewis but only on the mist grey colourway. The cerise, volcanic, satin black and meringue colours are currently all discounted to £15 at John Lewis. View Deal

Le Creuset Toughened Non-stick Wok: £180 £108.30 | Leekes

We've just spotted a better price than the £141.75 John Lewis sale price , by quite a significant margin. The same sized 32cm multipurpose pan, although it's technically called a wok you can use it for other purposes, is £71.70 cheaper than the original price. Made using Le Creuset's best-ever non-stick coating to guarantee supreme efficiency when cooking, this is a durable and long-lasting pan that can be used on any heat source. View Deal

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST DEALS ON LE CREUSET PLATES TODAY

The iconic stoneware is much-loved for tableware, especially the everyday plates that need to be aesthetically pleasing but above all else durable.

The classic stoneware dinner plates feature a recessed base to keep all contents contained, meaning fewer spills when serving all manner of delicious dishes. The edging features Le Creuset’s distinctive three-ring design that is most recognisable from the cast iron cookware. We've found the best price today of £15.20 at Leekes which is also still offering the best selection of colours for the 27cm dinner plates – because each colour is selling out fast.

The same sized Le Creuset dinner plates are £15.75 at John Lewis but the colours are literally selling out before our eyes.

Le Creuset Dinner Plate 27cm, Cerise: £21 £15.20 | Leekes

Save £5.80 off the full price of a classic Le Creuset 27cm dinner plate. The beauty of being able to buy the plates individually means you can buy how many you need to cater for, no more no less. View Deal

Le Creuset Dinner Plate 27cm, White: £21 £15.20 | Leekes

White is a classic, clean colourway for serving everyday meals. This timeless colour will sell out quickly, so don't delay if you want to buy a complete set. View Deal

Le Creuset Dinner Plate 27cm, Flint: £21 £15.20 | Leekes

Grey is now a timeless colour choice for homewares, considered the new neutral. Although these darker shades pack a bit more punch – a great background to show off your culinary skills at a dinner party perhaps. View Deal

Le Creuset Set of 6 Rainbow Espresso Mug: £68 £54 | Amazon

Get a 21% discount on the bestselling Stoneware, 100 ml Le Creuset espresso mugs. The sturdy chip-resistant stoneware offers long-lasting heat retention to keep your shot hot for longer. The delectable mugs come in an array of rainbow-bold hues including cerise, volcanic, soleil, palm, teal, and ultra Violet. View Deal

We're signing off for the evening now, but we'll be back bright and early in the morning on the lookout for more unbeatable Black Friday Le Creuset deals to share with you here.

We're back today to bring you all the best Le Creuset deals on Sunday November 27. We'll be rounding up the best and final Le Creuset Black Friday deals available today while stocks last and also looking ahead to the Cyber Monday sales tomorrow.

Cyber Monday falls on Monday November 28 and sometimes the Cyber Monday sales actually provide better discounts than the Black Friday deals, as retailers vie for your attention (and your hard-earned cash) by offering the most competitive prices possible. We'll be cutting through noise and only listing the very best Le Creuset Cyber Monday deals here, along with the lowest prices we can find on all their popular products.

Le Creuset Stoneware Cereal Bowl: £16 £10 | Philip Morris

At just £10 this Le Creuset cereal bowl is a steal and the 37% discount is the best we can find on this style across the web today. You can only get this discount on the Ocean colourway (pictured) if buying from Philip Morris, but for a wider range of colours you can get 25% off Le Creuset cereal bowls at John Lewis here . View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron 31cm Oval Casserole: £330 £165 | ecookshop

We’ve just found a 50% discount off the much-loved Le Creuset signature cast iron casserole which takes it down from £330 to a much more affordable price of £165. While this is still an expensive price tag it’s a real investment piece because it comes with a lifetime guarantee for total peace of mind.

These popular casseroles are a one-pot wonder for all your roasting, stewing, and general cooking needs. Plus this 31cm size means this particular pot is large enough to roast whole joints of meat. The 50% discount is only available on the ocean colourway shown. View Deal

Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Shallow Casserole: £275 £155 | Le Creuset

Le Creuset has now reduced the classic Cast Iron Oval Shallow Casserole by 40% in the generous 3.4L size. It was £275, now £155 in cerise, satin black, and volcanic while stocks last. View Deal

Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Heart Casserole: £199 £149.25 | ecookshop

What's not to love about this 25% discount off the charming heart-shaped cast iron casserole dish? All the finest Le Creuset cooking credentials that come with a 20cm cast iron casserole dish, only this one is shaped like a heart – LOVE. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Classic oval Dish: £38 £25.20 | Le Creuset

There's a clearance price on this classic white stoneware oven dish, which is a worthy investment for a durable and dependable oven dish that will serve you well for roasting, baking, marinating, and even serving. With a 10-year warranty, this dish will prove invaluable for years to come. View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Skillet: £135 £95.16 | Amazon

Best deal on a Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron skillet frying pan – now less than £100! Secure a cracking 29% discount off the signature skillet in deep teal right now at Amazon while stocks last. It's also currently discounted on the same 23cm sized pan in volcanic orange at Amazon for £108.75 . Suitable for all hobs and ovens with two pouring lips this is a winning frying pan to have in any cookware collection. View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Rectangular Roasting Dish: £205 £161.25 | Amazon

There's currently a 21% discount on the 33 cm, 4.9 Litre signature cast iron deep roasting dish in the sleek satin black for a limited time at Amazon. The sizeable dish serves up to 6 meaning you get a lot of pan for your money, and even more so thanks to the current seasonal sales. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 4 Dinner Plates: £88 £39.50 | Le Creuset

This is the best price we've spotted in today's sales for the stoneware dinner plates, which equates to less than £10 for each plate rather than £22 RRP – our best price spot yesterday was of £15.20 at Leekes on individual Le Creuset stoneware dinner plates in white, cerise and flint.

This cheaper deal is currently only available on a set of 4, 27cm dinner plates in either the Marseille blue or volcanic orange colourways.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Bread Oven: £220 £176 | Harrods

Enthusiastic bakers delight, there's a current new discount of £44 off the prestigious Le Creuset cast iron bread oven. The famed dome baking dish is the ultimate expert cooking accessory to make bakery-worthy bread every time.

Le Creuset explains: "The bread oven’s domed lid traps and circulates steam for maximum rise and ultimate flavour, while the low-profile base promotes even browning and produces a golden, crispy crust." View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole: £284 £213.75 | John Lewis

There's currently 25% off this stylish Fig and brass casserole dish, which appears to be exclusively only available at John Lewis because we can't find it anywhere else – not even at the Le Creuset store direct. The iconic 24 cm cookware is an investment piece to last forever, a versatile one that can be used in the oven, on the hob, or even under the grill. With a lifetime guarantee included offering reassurance that you're getting good value for money. View Deal

Le Creuset 3-Ply 20cm Egg Poaching Pan with Insert & Glass Lid: £145 £108.75 | Amazon

We've just spotted a 25% discount on this incredible Le Creuset 3-ply multipurpose pan, that is not only ideal for general everyday cooking it's also guaranteed to make the perfect eggs every time thanks to the removable egg poaching attachment and glass lid. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dish, Set of 2: £60 £36 | John Lewis

This stylish set of stoneware oven dishes just got all the more affordable thanks to a 40% discount – taking £24 off the RRP. Ideal for pretty much any recipe that requires roasting or baking this set would make the perfect Christmas gift for a budding chef that would love to add timeless Le Creuset cookware to their collection. View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Shallow Casserole: £285 £156.75 | ecookshop

Best price not just today, but the whole Black Friday sale period so far – this new deal saves an incredible £128.25 on the 30cm Signature Cast Iron Shallow Casserole in this deep green 'artichut' colour. This deal is an unmissable one for anyone on the look for the larger of the two-sized signature cast iron shallow casseroles. View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole 28cm: £345 £189.75 | ecookshop

Another unbeatable discount, this time with 45% off the signature cast iron round casserole in Burgundy – a saving of £155.28 off this timeless piece of Le Creuset cookware. View Deal

Le Creuset Stoneware Camembert Baker: £40 £31.50 | Amazon

One for the Christmas wish list, a Le Creuset stoneware Camembert baker – now with 21% off. The cerise enamelled stoneware dish is just the thing to snap up ahead of hosting at Christmas, to add a little finesse when preparing oven-baked cheese courses and appetisers for guests. Enduring heat of up to 260°C this durable stoneware dish is all you need to serve the perfect baked Camembert straight from the oven to the table. View Deal

We're signing off for now, but we'll be back tomorrow with all the latest unmissable Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals to share with you.

Le Creuset Signature Stainless Steel Stockpot with Lid, 24cm: £215 £137.41 | Leekes

This impressive saving of £77.59 is the best price we've seen today for this premium-grade 3-ply stainless steel stockpot – ideal for batching cooking all your favourite hearty foods this winter. Thanks to the expert design heat is distributed evenly throughout the entire pan, which means it is suitable for all hob types, especially induction. View Deal

The best Cyber Monday Le Creuset sales to shop now

The Le Creuset Black deals and Cyber Monday deals will be coming to a close at 12 p.m. tonight, so we've rounded up the best discounts you can still shop now to secure great prices on some of the most sought-after cookware and accessories by the iconic French brand.

At the time of writing these items were all still in stock and available to shop now.

Best deals on Le Creuset Cast Iron Casseroles today:

Best deals on Harry Potter Le Creuset today:

Best deals on Le Creuset stainless steel pots and pans today:

Best deals on Le Creuset Stoneware mugs and more: