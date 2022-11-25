Spielberg’s films are often told from the point of view of children or feature kids prominently. So it’s no surprise that his semi-autobiography loosely based on his childhood is told through a fictional boy Sam ‘Sammy’ Fabelman during his formative years. Even the most casual moviegoers who don’t pay much attention to the film industry would likely know who Steven Spielberg is… his name is practically synonymous with Hollywood blockbusters–his films have grossed more than $10 billion worldwide and he’s won three Academy Awards.

1 DAY AGO