Covington, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area

Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson prepares for Christmas parade, tree lighting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for the City of Jackson’s holiday celebrations. The annual Christmas parade and a tree lighting ceremony will take place in the Hub City next week. This year, instead of being held on a Monday evening, the parade has been scheduled for 10...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local farm offers Country Christmas event

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local farm celebrates the holidays. Donnell Century Farm is bringing in the holiday season. Donnell Farm had photo opportunities with Santa, as well as, a sweet shop and gifts you could purchase. And along with pictures you could also tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list!...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Trenton welcomes the holidays with 2022 Christmas parade

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local town welcomed the holiday spirit with open arms with their annual Christmas parade!. The town of Trenton hosted their fourth annual Christmas parade, with vehicles and floats lining up on South College Street. “We had parades years and years ago, and we just started...
TRENTON, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Grizz Shop Local' pop-up shop returned to FedEx Forum, offered 'opportunity' to local distributors

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the FedEx Forum held the "Grizz Shop Local" event, supporting over 30 Memphis-based businesses. As most of these businesses are online-based, such an event created an opportunity for the owners and operators of each individual "store" to meet their customers face-to-face as well as give them a more personable shopping experience.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

2 Recreation and Parks employees elected to represent Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local Recreation and Parks employees have been elected by their peers to represent the City of Jackson. A news release states Whitney Billingsley and Christi David have been named Ethnic Minority Intersection Chair and West District Chair-elect, respectively, for the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA).
JACKSON, TN
memphismagazine.com

Ask Vance: The Parkview Hotel

A 1937 postcard shows how the Parkview Hotel Apartments looked in the early days, when the building was red brick. Note the very snazzy cars parked outside the entrance. Dear Vance: In September I attended an auction of items from the Parkview Manor. I didn’t know the place had closed, and I also never knew the old building had first opened as a hotel. Can you share its history? — C.D., Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Marshals: Wanted man may be in Crockett, Madison County area

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office need your help. The two law enforcement agencies say that they are searching for a man named Michael Anthony Douglas. Marshals say he is wanted by the sheriff’s office for rape of a child, and...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ride of Tears holds procession for slain children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be difficult for those grieving the loss of a loved one, and especially for parents dealing with the loss of a child to gun violence in Memphis. One local organization is coming together to support them during this difficult time. These are the faces of some of the children […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Three aldermen sworn in at Munford board meeting

The Munford Board of Mayor and Aldermen had a new look at its monthly meeting on Monday night. Steve Childress and Richard Cramer, who were elected to the board earlier this month, were sworn in by County Executive Jeff Huffman and took part in their first meeting. Jack Bomar, who was re-elected four a third four-year term, was also sworn in at the beginning of the meeting.
MUNFORD, TN

