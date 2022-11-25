Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
WBBJ
City of Jackson prepares for Christmas parade, tree lighting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for the City of Jackson’s holiday celebrations. The annual Christmas parade and a tree lighting ceremony will take place in the Hub City next week. This year, instead of being held on a Monday evening, the parade has been scheduled for 10...
WBBJ
Local farm offers Country Christmas event
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local farm celebrates the holidays. Donnell Century Farm is bringing in the holiday season. Donnell Farm had photo opportunities with Santa, as well as, a sweet shop and gifts you could purchase. And along with pictures you could also tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list!...
WBBJ
Trenton welcomes the holidays with 2022 Christmas parade
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local town welcomed the holiday spirit with open arms with their annual Christmas parade!. The town of Trenton hosted their fourth annual Christmas parade, with vehicles and floats lining up on South College Street. “We had parades years and years ago, and we just started...
Holiday happenings across the Mid-South | Things your family can do this Christmas season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The countdown is on to the New Year, and that means holiday events across the Mid-South. Here’s a look at some of the events you and your family can check out over the next few weeks. Select nights through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s time again...
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
tri-statedefender.com
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
Shelby Farm’s Starry Nights lights up the holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of lights are on display again at Shelby Farms Park. The opening night of Starry Nights brought out families from all across the Mid-South. The huge family attraction draws in people of all ages, providing something the whole family can enjoy during the holiday season.
localmemphis.com
'Grizz Shop Local' pop-up shop returned to FedEx Forum, offered 'opportunity' to local distributors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the FedEx Forum held the "Grizz Shop Local" event, supporting over 30 Memphis-based businesses. As most of these businesses are online-based, such an event created an opportunity for the owners and operators of each individual "store" to meet their customers face-to-face as well as give them a more personable shopping experience.
localmemphis.com
Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
WBBJ
2 Recreation and Parks employees elected to represent Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local Recreation and Parks employees have been elected by their peers to represent the City of Jackson. A news release states Whitney Billingsley and Christi David have been named Ethnic Minority Intersection Chair and West District Chair-elect, respectively, for the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association (TRPA).
memphismagazine.com
Ask Vance: The Parkview Hotel
A 1937 postcard shows how the Parkview Hotel Apartments looked in the early days, when the building was red brick. Note the very snazzy cars parked outside the entrance. Dear Vance: In September I attended an auction of items from the Parkview Manor. I didn’t know the place had closed, and I also never knew the old building had first opened as a hotel. Can you share its history? — C.D., Memphis.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 22-28
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Dunkin Donuts – 84775 […]
WBBJ
Marshals: Wanted man may be in Crockett, Madison County area
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office need your help. The two law enforcement agencies say that they are searching for a man named Michael Anthony Douglas. Marshals say he is wanted by the sheriff’s office for rape of a child, and...
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
Ride of Tears holds procession for slain children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holidays can be difficult for those grieving the loss of a loved one, and especially for parents dealing with the loss of a child to gun violence in Memphis. One local organization is coming together to support them during this difficult time. These are the faces of some of the children […]
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
West Junior High in West Memphis dismisses early due to heat issue
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Junior High in West Memphis, Arkansas will dismiss early on Monday, November 28, the West Memphis School District (WMSD) announced. The school will let out at 12:30 p.m. WMSD said there is no heat in the junior high building but that the gas company...
Covington Leader
Three aldermen sworn in at Munford board meeting
The Munford Board of Mayor and Aldermen had a new look at its monthly meeting on Monday night. Steve Childress and Richard Cramer, who were elected to the board earlier this month, were sworn in by County Executive Jeff Huffman and took part in their first meeting. Jack Bomar, who was re-elected four a third four-year term, was also sworn in at the beginning of the meeting.
Brown Baptist gives $1,000 per week for two years to WREG’s Community Changers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brown Missionary Baptist Church has been our anonymous donor for Community Changers all along. The church has donated $1,000 per week over the past two years to organizations working hard to make Memphis better. We are thankful that we get a chance to be in the community making a difference. So Memphis, […]
Comments / 0