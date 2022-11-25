ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Far-right Ben-Gvir to be Israel's national security minister

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdgeE_0jNLDp8800

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Extremist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a long record of anti-Arab rhetoric and stunts, will become Israel's next minister of national security, according to the first of what are expected to be several coalition deals struck by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.

Likud announced the agreement with Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party on Friday.

Negotiations with three other potential far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition partners are continuing. If successful, Netanyahu would return to the prime minister's office and preside over the most right-wing and religious government in Israel's history.

The awarding of the sensitive role to Ben-Gvir raises concerns of a further escalation in Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Ben-Gvir and his allies hope to grant immunity to Israeli soldiers who shoot at Palestinians, deport rival lawmakers and impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of attacks on Jews.

Ben-Gvir is the disciple of a racist rabbi, Meir Kahane, who was banned from parliament and whose Kach party was branded a terrorist group by the United States before he was assassinated in New York in 1990.

Ahead of Israel's Nov. 1 election, Ben-Gvir grabbed headlines for his anti-Palestinian speeches and stunts, including brandishing a pistol and encouraging police to open fire on Palestinian stone-throwers in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood.

Before becoming a lawyer and entering politics, he was convicted of offenses that include inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organization.

In his new role, he would be in charge of the police, among other things, enabling him to implement some of the hardline policies against the Palestinians he has advocated for years.

As part of the coalition deal, the current ministry of internal security would be renamed ministry of national security and would be given expanded powers, Likud said Friday.

As head of the ministry, Ben-Gvir would oversee the police and the paramilitary border police which operate alongside Israeli soldiers in Palestinian population centers.

Likud lawmaker Yaron Levin praised the agreement, which was signed Thursday, as “the first agreement on the way to establishing a stable right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu."

Ben-Gvir first entered parliament in 2021, after his Jewish Power party merged with the Religious Zionism party. Ben-Gvir's closest political ally, Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, is conducting separate negotiations with Likud, which emerged as the largest party in the elections.

Netanyahu has balked at some of the demands, such as Smotrich seeking the defense ministry. Talks currently focus on the terms under which Smotrich would become finance minister.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
The Jewish Press

A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians

Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
The Intercept

Jewish Israelis Smoke Weed Without Fear. Their Palestinian Neighbors Face Harsh Penalties.

In bars and cafes across Israel, the air is thick with cannabis smoke. For years, smoking weed has been socially permissible in Israel despite being technically illegal. Patio tables in cities like Tel Aviv are dotted with people openly rolling joints and lighting up without a second thought. Ironically, smoking pot is tolerated in more public places in Israel than in countries like Canada, where recreational cannabis is legal. In Israel’s trendy cafes and middle-class Jewish neighborhoods, police often turn a blind eye.
The Jewish Press

Trudeau’s Conservative Rival Promises Moving Canadian Embassy to Jerusalem

MP Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the Official Opposition in parliament, pledged this week that if he is elected prime minister, he will act to move the Canadian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Makor Rishon reported on Friday. Poilievre spoke at the House of...
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Syria It Will Step Up Attacks over Iranian Weapons Transfers

Israel has warned Syria that it will step up attacks if Syria continues to help Iran send weapons to the area, Al Arabiya reported. According to unnamed sources, Iran is sending weapons disguised as aid to Syria and Lebanon via air, land and sea. The report came after Israel was...
Reuters

Who is Malaysia's king and why is he picking the prime minister?

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country's next prime minister, after an election left no party with a majority in parliament and coalition talks failed.
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
The Jewish Press

Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally

The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
France 24

Motorcycle-borne gunmen kill nine in protest-hit Iran

A protester was killed in Bukan on Thursday, the Oslo-based Hengaw rights group said, after reporting at least 10 slain in running street battles in western Iran on Wednesday. The motorbike attacks occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code for women, intensified on the third anniversary of bloody crackdown on unrest over fuel price hikes.
The Independent

Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
Reuters

Israel's Netanyahu wins defamation lawsuit against ex-PM

JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won a defamation lawsuit on Monday against a predecessor who had alleged that he, his wife and his son were mentally ill, but received reduced compensation due in part to his political prominence.
The Jewish Press

How Israel Lets Palestinian Authority Get Free Power While Taking Over Land

(Israel Hayon via JNS) I have driven down the long, winding road between Neve Tzuf and Ofarim in the western Binyamin region countless times. It is one of the most beautiful routes in the country. This time, however, was different. Instead of enjoying the incredible, breathtaking view of the Binyamin hills, I spent it looking at electricity poles. They carried signs that I had never noticed before: The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock and the universal symbol for high voltage, a lightning bolt. Underneath the image, in English and Arabic, were the words “Jerusalem District Electric Company” (JDECO).
The Jewish Press

Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy