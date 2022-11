MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats completed play in the Faulkner Thanksgiving Classic with a 68-51 loss to the host school Sunday. Faulkner moved to 8-1 on the year while Bethel dropped their fourth in a row and fell to 5-4 on the season. Both teams entered the match-up receiving votes in the recent NAIA Top 25 Poll.

BETHEL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO