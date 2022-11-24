Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Alabama store helped men look their best for more than four decades
George Wilder owns The Locker Room, a quality men’s clothing, sportswear and shoe store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. Wilder began his menswear career when he was a senior in high school in Columbus, Mississippi. “The truth is that I was in the store so often, that I...
247Sports
'I truly think he loves us:' Tigers make Cadillac proud in Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — If Saturday's Iron Bowl loss was the last game Cadillac Williams coaches for his alma mater, the Tigers sent him out playing the way they have ever since he took over as the interim: they fought. Auburn lost its sixth straight game in Tuscaloosa, 49-27 to...
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
alabamanews.net
One Killed, Two Hurt in Lee County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash that left a man dead and a woman and teenager injured. State troopers say 53-year-old Stuart Norwood, Jr., of Pelham was killed when the SUV that he was riding in hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Opelika. The driver of...
Alabama man killed when truck veers off road, strikes several trees
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after his truck veered off the road and struck several trees, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of Wetumpka, Alabama, man. Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F-150...
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
WSFA
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka man dies in Saturday accident
A Saturday night crash on Central Plank Road claimed the life of Alex W. Cumbie, 32, of Wetumpka. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Cumbie’s vehicle was the only vehicle in the accident at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday,...
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's loss to UConn in PKI
The Alabama men’s basketball team dropped its first game of the 2022-23 season on Friday night, losing to No. 20 UConn in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters both in person and via Zoom. Below...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
WSFA
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Elmore County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was killed when the 1997 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Authorities said he was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Auburn Plainsman
Rural Studio seeks to revive Alabama's rural spaces
Across Alabama, the landscape is littered with abandoned shops, rusted-out factories and dilapidated homes without hope of revival in small towns that have seen better days. However, a program at Auburn University aims to reverse the state's rural decline. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of 67...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
WSFA
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
WSFA
Shoppers head to EastChase for Black Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People eagerly filled The Shoppes at EastChase for Black Friday. “It’s just been booming,” Academy Sports + Outdoors sales manager Megan Rodgers said. Rodgers mentioned Black Friday 2022 was different compared to other years, with more people preferring to shop online and pick up...
WSFA
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
Comments / 0