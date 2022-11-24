ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

One Killed, Two Hurt in Lee County Crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash that left a man dead and a woman and teenager injured. State troopers say 53-year-old Stuart Norwood, Jr., of Pelham was killed when the SUV that he was riding in hit an SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Opelika. The driver of...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka man dies in Saturday accident

A Saturday night crash on Central Plank Road claimed the life of Alex W. Cumbie, 32, of Wetumpka. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Cumbie’s vehicle was the only vehicle in the accident at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday,...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Elmore County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was killed when the 1997 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Authorities said he was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Rural Studio seeks to revive Alabama's rural spaces

Across Alabama, the landscape is littered with abandoned shops, rusted-out factories and dilapidated homes without hope of revival in small towns that have seen better days. However, a program at Auburn University aims to reverse the state's rural decline. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 55 of 67...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon. According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole. The Lee County Coroner’s...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Shoppers head to EastChase for Black Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People eagerly filled The Shoppes at EastChase for Black Friday. “It’s just been booming,” Academy Sports + Outdoors sales manager Megan Rodgers said. Rodgers mentioned Black Friday 2022 was different compared to other years, with more people preferring to shop online and pick up...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL

