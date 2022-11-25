ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
coingeek.com

Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill

Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
e-cryptonews.com

Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies: Learn to Profit From Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency trading is a type of investment that can be done with the help of digital currency. Cryptocurrencies are digital asset that provides the same level of security as traditional currencies, but they have certain characteristics and traits that make them more attractive. In this article, we will discuss what...
forkast.news

Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto

Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.

