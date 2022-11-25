Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
cryptopotato.com
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s When the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will End, According to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green
Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is months away from coming to an end. Green says that the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets will rise once inflation starts slowing down and the central banks begin loosening monetary policy.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
coingeek.com
Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill
Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Sam Bankman-Fried ‘Clearly’ Lied to FTX Users, Investors and Employees
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is unveiling more details about the call he had with Sam Bankman-Fried as the FTX founder scrambled to rescue his ailing crypto exchange. In a new CNBC interview, Changpeng Zhao says that he received a call from Bankman-Fried within 48 hours after tweeting his firm’s plans to liquidate its FTT holdings.
e-cryptonews.com
Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies: Learn to Profit From Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency trading is a type of investment that can be done with the help of digital currency. Cryptocurrencies are digital asset that provides the same level of security as traditional currencies, but they have certain characteristics and traits that make them more attractive. In this article, we will discuss what...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
forkast.news
Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto
Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
