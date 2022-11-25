Read full article on original website
Related
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Bear Market Ending Time Is Revealed
It’s been reported that the crypto bear market’s end now has a date. Check out the latest prediction about this below. Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is only a few months away from coming to an end. Green...
cryptogazette.com
XRP And Litecoin New Predictions Are Out
There are new important crypto predictions out, and you can check them below. XRP and Litecoin outlook is updated by a crypto analyst. A closely followed crypto strategist addressed new predicitons about XRP and Litecoin (LTC). He is also warning Ethereum holders that ETH could witness another major sell-off event.
How tech layoffs could impact the housing market
(The Hill) – A series of layoffs at America’s major technology companies could put pressure on local housing markets amid a broader nationwide cooling. These layoffs, brought on in part by a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a decline in revenues, could cause forced sales, damage buyer confidence and lead […]
cryptogazette.com
Ethereum Whale Accumulation Reaches Highest Rate In 2 Years
It’s been revealed that despite the latest troubled events involving the crypto exchange FTX, there are still bullish moves that take place in the crypto space. Ethereum whale accusation has reached the top rate in the past two years. Check out more details below. Ethereum whales make massive moves.
Comments / 0