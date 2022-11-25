Read full article on original website
The Potential of Metaverse Gaming in 2023
As a dynamic and changing space, the metaverse is full of wonders to discover. Continual research and discoveries in this area continue to advance the industry. As a result, different organizations aim to build their own metaverses. According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. Let's examine metaverse gaming and its principles.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
hypebeast.com
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
IGN
Microsoft Offered Call of Duty a 10-Year Deal for PlayStation; Xbox 360 Controller is Back
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal to keep the Call of Duty games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, according to a report by the New York Times. Sony refused to comment on the offer. “The first call Satya and I made after the deal was announced was to the C.E.O....
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Even Microsoft says that PlayStation games are "better" than their own
Since it was announced that Microsoft is planning to buy out Activision, the company has been forced to justify this decision to regulators around the world as it’s determined whether or not the acquisition would give the company an unfair market advantage. Makes sense, right?. The things that Microsoft...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘The Witcher 3’ reveals first look at Netflix-inspired DLC and Sony takes extreme measures to stop Microsoft-Activision merger dead in its tracks
Despite initially keeping their cool — and perhaps unconsciously assuming that the deal would never be finalized — Sony is now resorting to every trick in the trade book to stop Microsoft from acquiring one of the largest game companies in the world. As fans come to terms with this new acquisition battle that seems to be raging on between the two juggernauts, CD Projekt Red has finally unveiled the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and it comes with a glorious return for the Netflix scrotum armor.
IGN
Need for Speed: Unbound High Resolution Gameplay Leaked Online; EA Apologises for Recent Twitter Controversy
Leaks are very common in today's day and age for almost all industries, but it isn't fair for the developers that have put in months and years to create the game for the players. The most recent victim to leaks is none other than the most anticipated arcade racing title of 2022, Need for Speed: Unbound.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The UK government apparently knows the release date for ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ as GameStop experiences a strange customer security glitch
Most Bethesda fans are currently waiting on Starfield, which is supposed to be the company’s next big role-playing game, and this time a Microsoft exclusive, no less. But truth be told, every gamer is probably itching to get their hands on the next Elder Scrolls game, and there might actually be a release date in sight too, but even if some folks know it, the UK government included, they’re probably going to keep the information pretty close to the chest.
dailycoin.com
Axie Infinity Plantstravaganza Event Announced
The Plantstravaganza event will take place between November 24 and December 5, 2022. There are numerous milestones throughout the event that players need to complete in order to obtain rewards in the form of Moon Shards. Axie Infinity announced the launch of one of the game’s largest events of the...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
dailycoin.com
GAM3 Nominees Revealed Ahead of First Web3 Gaming Awards
The shortlist of games that have been nominated for the GAM3 Awards 2022 has been released. 16 categories are featured in the inaugural edition of Polkastarter Gaming’s GAM3 Awards taking place on December 15th, 2022. The first round of voting put forward 106 distinctive games across 13 categories for...
Play 300+ modern games instantly on any PC for just $1 right now
Yeah, the classic Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate $1 subscription is back, including instant Xbox Cloud Gaming.
ComicBook
Mass Effect 3's Hilarious Alternate Ending Revealed by Ex-BioWare Dev
Mass Effect 3 has a pretty hilarious alternate ending and it's finally been shared with world. Mass Effect is one of the most renowned franchises in gaming, particularly when it comes to the RPG genre. It told the tale of Commander Shepherd and his elite group of allies as they worked to destroy the Reapers, an alien force that put the entire galaxy at risk. It's a pretty serious, heavy story that many were incredibly moved and riveted by. However, when Mass Effect 3 concluded that story, there was a lot of backlash. The ending left a bad taste in people's mouths and really hurt an otherwise rock-solid game, even prompting BioWare to make changes to the ending after the fact.
dotesports.com
New Rocket League trailer seems to show a Fortnite Rift
A Rocket League trailer released today hinted at a possible crossover between the sports title and the Fortnite universe. Epic Games has had a good couple of years, acquiring a couple of live service games in addition to its primary game, Fortnite. Epic added Rocket League to its live-service platform in 2019, and the two games have had a few crossovers so far. Usually, these have been small cosmetics or events, such as the Battle Bus landing on Rocket League in the 2020 Llama-Rama event, but the collaborations have gotten bigger recently.
Top 7 Free Online Games With The Best Graphics
With the release of new games on the market, the global craze for online gaming has grown. Because there are so many online games to choose from, it can take time for players to find the most popular and interesting games. Another reason for the increase in free online games is the greater number of mobile users worldwide.
ComicBook
Xbox Making Long-Awaited Upgrade to Series X Consoles
Microsoft is making a long-awaited upgrade to both Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Series S, though it remains to be seen if it will nail the execution. Word of the upgrade comes straight from Microsoft via Xbox Wire. As it notes, more customization is coming to backgrounds and home screens, with some of the changes and improvements being rolled out to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha users this week. According to Microsoft, these "users will be receiving different layouts of the experience."
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live: save big on games, accessories, and consoles
We're rounding up all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals as soon as they happen.
