What if you could meet your mother when she was your age? That’s one of the questions posed in the trailer for the time-traveling Hallmark series The Way Home, starring Maid’s Andie MacDowell and Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh. On Thursday, the network announced the premiere date for the upcoming drama, which is set for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c, and revealed a sneak peek as well (see above). The Way Home centers on three generations of women: Kat Landry (played by Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all described as “strong, willful and independent.” In this...

10 DAYS AGO