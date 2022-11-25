Read full article on original website
KCBY
Celebration of Life planned for Coos County K9 Raven
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office has announced a Celebration of Life for K9 Raven, who passed away unexpectedly in mid-November. According to a post on the Coos County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit Facebook page, the Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay.
beachconnection.net
Recreational Crabbing Banned on South Oregon Coast; Commercial Season Delayed
(Newport, Oregon) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that recreational crabbing in bays and estuaries on the southern Oregon coast has been closed. This begins eight miles north of Winchester Bay (at Tahkenitch Creek) and runs down to the California border, including the towns of Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. (Photo Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe: crab boats off Cannon Beach)
kcfmradio.com
Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized
A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days
An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
5.2 magnitude earthquake rumbles near the southern Oregon Coast
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck this morning off the southern Oregon Coast, about 160 miles from Bandon, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. Seismographs caught the rumble seven miles deep at about 7:40 a.m. The National Weather Service said a tsunami is not expected. No damage or injuries have been reported. The...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY AFTERNOON
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 4:00 p.m. Sunday through 4:00 p.m. Monday for the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said snow accumulations of up to 13 inches in the Cascades and up to...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS SUNDAY EVENING
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon above 2,500 feet in the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Jackson County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow and blowing snow is possible. Total accumulations of...
nbc16.com
Crews respond to fire in Coos Bay's downtown business area
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, North Coos 911 Dispatch Center began receiving calls about a possible structure fire in the 100 block of Anderson Ave. Initial reports were that there was smoke coming from a business in that area, the Coos Bay Fire Department said. Coos...
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center lowering adoption fees for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be offering $25 adoptions for all pets in the shelter as part of a national event to try to empty the shelters and find homes for adoptable pets. Saving Grace says they are one of more than 275 pet shelters in...
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
kezi.com
Deputies seek information on "suspicious" SUV abandoned at Walton post office
WALTON, Ore.-- Lane County Sheriff's deputies are seeking information about a "suspicious" SUV found abandoned at the Walton Post Office. Deputies found it on Monday. The car is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy with the license plate number 682JKZ. Anyone with information can call the Lane County Sheriff's...
kpic
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
oregontoday.net
Suspicious Vehicle at Walton, Nov. 25
Deputies are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Hwy. 126W on or around Monday 11/21/22. The vehicle is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV bearing OR Plate #682JKZ. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
oregontoday.net
Warrant Service, Florence, Nov. 25
On 11/23/22 at approximately 10:45am deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office learned that 39-year-old Justin Martinez was at an apartment in the 1700blk of 43rd St. in Florence. Martinez had confirmed warrants for his arrest out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court. Due to information that Martinez may have been armed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to execute the warrant. Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but eventually surrendered shortly prior to 3:30pm and was taken into custody without incident. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police and Florence Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
Thesiuslaw News
Standoff in Florence apartment leads to arrest
Nov. 25, 2022 - An hours-long standoff involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 23 with the arrest of Justin Martinez, 39, of Florence. At around 10:45 a.m. Lane County Sheriff's (LCS) deputies learned that Martinez was at the Siuslaw Dunes Apartment complex on 43rd street, just off of Highway 10, who was wanted on two warrants - “assault in the third degree” from the Oregon State Parole Board, and “escape in the third degree” from the Florence Municipal Court, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tom Speldrich.
wholecommunity.news
After brief standoff, man surrenders to LCSO
Warrant Service- Justin Martinez, 39. was reported Nov. 23 at around 10:30 a.m. to be at the Siuslaw Dunes Apartments in Florence, on 43rd west of the Oregon Coast Highway. Martinez had confirmed warrants for his arrest out of the Oregon State Parole Board and Florence Municipal Court. Due to...
kqennewsradio.com
OCCUPANTS OF VEHICLE TAKEN TO LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK
The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.
kezi.com
Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.
kqennewsradio.com
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY FOLLOWING STABBING
An investigation is underway following a stabbing Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatchers received a call shortly after 12:00 a.m. regarding a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000 block of Joseph Street in Roseburg. The caller said the suspect had left on foot.
KATU.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
