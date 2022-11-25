ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

KCBY

Celebration of Life planned for Coos County K9 Raven

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office has announced a Celebration of Life for K9 Raven, who passed away unexpectedly in mid-November. According to a post on the Coos County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit Facebook page, the Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay.
COOS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Recreational Crabbing Banned on South Oregon Coast; Commercial Season Delayed

(Newport, Oregon) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that recreational crabbing in bays and estuaries on the southern Oregon coast has been closed. This begins eight miles north of Winchester Bay (at Tahkenitch Creek) and runs down to the California border, including the towns of Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. (Photo Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe: crab boats off Cannon Beach)
COOS BAY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Standoff Ends Peaceably; Agressive Coyotes; LCSO Looking for Information on Abandoned Vehicle; Caregiver Month Recognized

A brief standoff with a possibly armed subject Wednesday at a Florence apartment complex disrupted things for a few hours. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies had information that a man wanted by the Oregon State Parole Board was at an apartment at the 43rd Street Apartments. Deputies also had information that 39-year old Justin Martinez may have been armed, so the Sherrif’s Special Response Team was called in at 10:45 Wednesday morning to make the arrest. According to spokesman Sgt. Tom Speldrich Martinez initially refused to exit the apartment, but after nearly four hours he surrendered and was taken into custody at 3:30 PM without incident. Martinez was also wanted on a Florence Municipal Court warrant. Troopers with the Oregon State Police and Florence Police officers assisted.
FLORENCE, OR
The Oregonian

5.2 magnitude earthquake rumbles near the southern Oregon Coast

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck this morning off the southern Oregon Coast, about 160 miles from Bandon, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. Seismographs caught the rumble seven miles deep at about 7:40 a.m. The National Weather Service said a tsunami is not expected. No damage or injuries have been reported. The...
BANDON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY AFTERNOON

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 4:00 p.m. Sunday through 4:00 p.m. Monday for the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said snow accumulations of up to 13 inches in the Cascades and up to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS SUNDAY EVENING

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon above 2,500 feet in the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Jackson County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow and blowing snow is possible. Total accumulations of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Crews respond to fire in Coos Bay's downtown business area

COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, North Coos 911 Dispatch Center began receiving calls about a possible structure fire in the 100 block of Anderson Ave. Initial reports were that there was smoke coming from a business in that area, the Coos Bay Fire Department said. Coos...
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Suspicious Vehicle at Walton, Nov. 25

Deputies are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Hwy. 126W on or around Monday 11/21/22. The vehicle is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV bearing OR Plate #682JKZ. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
WALTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Warrant Service, Florence, Nov. 25

FLORENCE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Standoff in Florence apartment leads to arrest

FLORENCE, OR
wholecommunity.news

After brief standoff, man surrenders to LCSO

FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OCCUPANTS OF VEHICLE TAKEN TO LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK

The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.
SCOTTSBURG, OR
kezi.com

Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY FOLLOWING STABBING

ROSEBURG, OR

