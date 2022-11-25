Read full article on original website
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
Nurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay row
Nurses are set to strike for two days next month in a dramatic escalation in an ongoing pay dispute across the NHS. The Royal College of Nursing has announced the industrial action after they said the government turned down their offer of negotiations. It will take place on 15 and 20 December in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Strikes have been paused in Scotland after pay negotiations in the country were reopened. RCN say experienced nurses are still 20 per cent worse off in real terms due to "below inflation" awards since 2010. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial actionMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pondJudge filmed laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing
Rishi Sunak says nurse pay rise demands ‘obviously unaffordable’
A pay rise demanded by nurses about to go on strike is "obviously unaffordable" the prime minister has said.Speaking on Friday the prime minister claimed that demands by the Royal College of Nursing amounted to a 19 per cent or £10 billion pay rise. Mr Sunak said he has "enormous respect and gratitude" for nurses but told broadcasters: "What the unions are asking for, I think, is a 19 per cent pay rise."And I think most people watching will recognise that that's obviously unaffordable, and that's why I'm pleased that the Health Secretary is sitting down, talking to the union,...
Net migration to the UK reaches record high of half a million, ONS estimates show
Net migration to the UK has reached a record high, with 504,000 more people arriving into the UK than departing in the past year, new ONS estimates show. It is also the first time since 1991 that more EU nationals have left the UK than arrived. Net migration of EU nationals is minus 51,000 for the year up to June 2022, new estimates show. Total immigration to the UK is at its highest level since ONS started recording the statistics in 1964 - with 1.1million people arriving in the past year. Net migration is also at its highest level since...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Shopper who ordered six pack of eggs receives two EGG CUSTARD TARTS on her Sainsbury's order as substitute - as supermarkets start rationing boxes because of shortages
A shopper who ordered six eggs from Sainsbury's received a box of egg custard tarts instead as the country struggles with a shortage on the supermarket shelves. The customer, who made the online order through Uber Eats, said she 'burst out laughing' when she realised they had substituted the product in her basket.
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Pregnant women, children and elderly warned against eating runny eggs from overseas
Vulnerable Britons, including pregnant women, children and elderly people, have been told to avoid eating runny eggs that have been imported from overseas.The warning comes as supermarkets are seeking to plug gaps in the supply of British eggs by temporarily sourcing eggs from outside the UK.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) is urging vulnerable groups to check the labelling cartons before cooking eggs soft-boiled, sunny side up, poached, or any method that results in runny eggs.This is because the Food Standards Agency does not recommend that pregnant women, children and infants, and elderly people eat raw or lightly cooked eggs...
Schools close across Scotland as teachers go on strike over pay
Thousands take part in first national strike for 40 years after dismissing latest pay offer as an ‘insult’
Limavady High School wins UK secondary of the year award
A County Londonderry post-primary has been named UK secondary school of the year at the 2022 Pearson Teaching Awards. Limavady High School was presented with the award at the winners' ceremony in London. Health studies lecturers from North West Regional College (NWRC) won the UK Further Education Award. The Pearson...
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
'People simply don't pay enough for their food' Jeremy Clarkson says prices should be DOUBLE what they are as Britain battles cost-of-living crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has said people in the UK 'do not pay enough for their food', despite people across the country having to choose between heating and eating this winter amid a cost-of-living crisis. The 62-year-old broadcaster bought an Oxfordshire farm in 2008 which was run by a local villager but...
Sunak faces fresh revolt from Tory MPs over small boats as No 10 hints at climbdown over onshore windfarms – UK politics live
Latest updates: business secretary hints that government may avoid rebellion over windfarms by giving in while row grows over Albanian asylum seekers
Cap on foreign student numbers could send UK universities ‘over the edge’
Universities could go bankrupt if the government limits the number of foreign students in a bid to bring down net migration, an adviser on immigration policy has warned. Rishi Sunak’s potential plan to clamp down on international students taking “low-quality” degrees could “send many universities over the edge”, particularly in poorer regions, the chair of the government’s Migration Advisory Committee said.
The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week
As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
Warning apprentices quitting over quality of schemes
Thousands of people are dropping out of apprenticeships in England every year, after firms provided little or no training, according to a report. The most recent official data suggests that nearly half of apprentices fail to complete their courses. EDSK, an education think tank, found that the majority of people...
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
Cost of living: Kent animal reserve food bill up by £130,000
The food bill at an animal reserve in Kent has risen by more than £130,000 since the cost of living crisis. The spend at Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve in Hythe was budgeted to be £476,000 in the first 10 months of the year. However, their actual costs...
