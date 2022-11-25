Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOL-TV
Toledo Police Department declares Operation R.A.S.E.R. a success
Toledo police say 2022's final so-called "Toledo Enhancement Area Method" operation was a success. R.A.S.E.R stands for Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response.
WTOL-TV
By the numbers: Active warrants in the city of Toledo
There is a 1 in 50 chance of meeting a stranger with an active traffic violation warrant in Toledo. Based on police records, WTOL 11 breaks down warrants in Toledo.
13abc.com
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker with the City of Toledo rescued a woman and her children from her car submerged in water during Monday’s flooding from a water main break. The young mother’s car was totaled and a GoFundMe page has been created to help her with expenses.
Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan
What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”. “In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up...
wlen.com
Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
13abc.com
One dead after fatal Toledo crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
fox2detroit.com
New Ford Bronco Sport owner told the SUV she was supposed to get now, is delayed until 2023 with recall
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - There have been reports of about 20 SUVs catching fire after leaking fuel - leading to Ford Motor Company's latest recall. "End of the day, I don’t have a car to drive to work," said Nancy Williams. That’s unless Williams, of Canton, resorts to...
Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital. An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old...
13abc.com
Water main break floods Galena St., city issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water main break on Galena St. flooded the north side neighborhood Monday morning. Galena St. is closed from Summit St. to Champlain St.. A detour was set up using Summit Street between Lagrange and Greenbelt Pkwy in both directions. According to City leaders, City workers...
WTOL-TV
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Body of 31-year-old woman found in trunk of car; More details revealed in Dearborn crash-turned-shootout
Michigan State Police released new details regarding a bizarre chain of events that took place in Dearborn on Sunday – starting with a police chase, a car crash and gunfire, and ending with the body of a 31-year-old woman found in car’s trunk.
Tow truck driver charged with stealing catalytic converter
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tow truck driver is facing charges after police say he stole a catalytic converter last week. Toledo police officers were dispatched to Mac and Al's Garage on West Laskey Road on Thanksgiving about 5:30 p.m. Officers located tow driver Bryan Jones at the shop and detained him for questioning.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
