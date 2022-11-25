ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan

What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
wlen.com

Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

One dead after fatal Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17

Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital. An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Water main break floods Galena St., city issues water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water main break on Galena St. flooded the north side neighborhood Monday morning. Galena St. is closed from Summit St. to Champlain St.. A detour was set up using Summit Street between Lagrange and Greenbelt Pkwy in both directions. According to City leaders, City workers...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Tow truck driver charged with stealing catalytic converter

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tow truck driver is facing charges after police say he stole a catalytic converter last week. Toledo police officers were dispatched to Mac and Al's Garage on West Laskey Road on Thanksgiving about 5:30 p.m. Officers located tow driver Bryan Jones at the shop and detained him for questioning.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy