ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Five festive live music shows for the holidays

The holiday season is upon us. It always comes a little faster than you think. “I always find myself saying ‘It feels like last Christmas was just yesterday!’” says Samara Joy, a 22-year-old jazz singer who is playing at Arlington’s Regent Theatre Dec. 22. “With all that’s going on, I wouldn’t be surprised if the world was spinning a bit faster than normal.”
ARLINGTON, MA
WCVB

'Shoebert' the gray seal now starring in new children's book

BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that became a celebrity in Massachusetts in September after it crawled out of a pond and waddled to the city's police station is now starring in a new children's book. The grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, spent over a week in Beverly's Shoe Pond,...
BEVERLY, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
MARSHFIELD, MA
TheDailyBeast

Rogue Wild Turkeys Led by ‘Kevin’ Terrorize Residents of Woburn, Massachusetts

It may be a Thanksgiving tradition for turkeys to be pardoned, but the residents of one Massachusetts town are struggling to forgive a gang of wild birds led by one particularly aggressive male called Kevin. Locals in Woburn say the five-strong flock of fowl have repeatedly menaced people with pecking attacks and loud clucking. The birds came to Woburn two years ago and have become increasingly hostile over time, leaving some locals fearful for their safety. “They don’t let you out of your house,” Meaghan Tolson, who named the turkeys, told The Guardian. “They peck at cars, they stop traffic. They go after kids on bikes. If you’re walking or jogging, or anything like that, they come for you.”Read it at The Guardian
WOBURN, MA
onekindesign.com

A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover

This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
WELLESLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy