Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
WBUR
Five festive live music shows for the holidays
The holiday season is upon us. It always comes a little faster than you think. “I always find myself saying ‘It feels like last Christmas was just yesterday!’” says Samara Joy, a 22-year-old jazz singer who is playing at Arlington’s Regent Theatre Dec. 22. “With all that’s going on, I wouldn’t be surprised if the world was spinning a bit faster than normal.”
Menacing Wild Turkeys, Led By Kevin, Are Taking A New England City For Themselves
“They don’t let you out of your house,” one resident of Woburn, Massachusetts, told The Guardian.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
WCVB
'Shoebert' the gray seal now starring in new children's book
BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that became a celebrity in Massachusetts in September after it crawled out of a pond and waddled to the city's police station is now starring in a new children's book. The grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, spent over a week in Beverly's Shoe Pond,...
Boston restaurants remain busy this Thanksgiving with workers and patrons
BOSTON — As another Thanksgiving comes to an end, not everyone got to enjoy it at home with family and friends. Some people were hard at work on this holiday. On a day most places closed for Thanksgiving, some businesses on Newbury Street stayed open. “A lot of students...
‘Insane’: Heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals? You better pack your patience
You better pack your patience if you’re heading to the Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday deals. A video shared by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath showed a miles-long line of vehicles on Interstate 495 approaching Wrentham. “Everyone seems happy & nice in spite of insane traffic. Tis the season...
iheart.com
Malden Thanksgiving Saved By Two Volunteers After Head Cook Called Out Sick
MALDEN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Thanksgiving morning was off to a rocky start when one head cook called out sick just hours before they were supposed to begin preparing meals for over a thousand Malden residents. Luckily, there were two professional cooks from Wood and Fire Neapolitan Pizzeria among...
WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on A Christmas Carol that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago, and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
WBUR
New biography wrestles with Isabella Stewart Gardner's contradicting complexities
Who was Isabella Stewart Gardner? It’s a question that Diana Seave Greenwald and Nathaniel Silver, curators at the museum that bears her name, have heard from visitors countless times. Even for these experts, it hasn’t always been an easy question to answer. “By design, she made herself a mystery,” says Greenwald.
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
Rogue Wild Turkeys Led by ‘Kevin’ Terrorize Residents of Woburn, Massachusetts
It may be a Thanksgiving tradition for turkeys to be pardoned, but the residents of one Massachusetts town are struggling to forgive a gang of wild birds led by one particularly aggressive male called Kevin. Locals in Woburn say the five-strong flock of fowl have repeatedly menaced people with pecking attacks and loud clucking. The birds came to Woburn two years ago and have become increasingly hostile over time, leaving some locals fearful for their safety. “They don’t let you out of your house,” Meaghan Tolson, who named the turkeys, told The Guardian. “They peck at cars, they stop traffic. They go after kids on bikes. If you’re walking or jogging, or anything like that, they come for you.”Read it at The Guardian
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
onekindesign.com
A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover
This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
