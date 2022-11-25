Read full article on original website
US and Canada urge China not to harm zero-Covid protesters amid calls for ‘crackdown’
The US and Canada have urged China not to harm or intimidate protesters opposing Covid-19 lockdowns after the country’s top security body called for a crackdown on “hostile forces”. On Tuesday White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the US stood up for peaceful protesters. “We...
Macron kicks off US state visit, with trade dispute looming
French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday, at the start of a state visit highlighting the countries' strategic ties but also fears of a transatlantic trade war. Largely due to Covid disruptions, this is the first formal state visit to the White House during the Biden presidency.
From the Amazon to Australia, why is your money funding Earth’s destruction?
In every conflict over the living world, something is being protected. And most of the time, it’s the wrong thing. The world’s most destructive industries are fiercely protected by governments. The three sectors that appear to be most responsible for the collapse of ecosystems and erasure of wildlife are fossil fuels, fisheries and farming. In 2021, governments directly subsidised oil and gas production to the tune of $64bn (£53bn), and spent a further $531bn (£443bn) on keeping fossil fuel prices low. The latest figures for fisheries, from 2018, suggest that global subsidies for the sector amount to $35bn a year, over 80% of which go to large-scale industrial fishing. Most are paid to “enhance capacity”: in other words to help the industry, as marine ecosystems collapse, catch more fish.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops step up attacks as Zelensky warns of more losses for Russia
Russian forces have up their attacks on the Ukraine war’s southern and eastern fronts, forcing Ukranians to flee for bomb shelters, as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation was only getting more difficult for his citizens.Vladimir Putin’s forces rained artillery, mortar and tank fire in the eastern Donetsk last night, in a visible escalation of its offensive in the region which has witnessed fierce fighting this month."The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance" in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, and warned that...
