ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Molton Brown’s Black Friday sale is not to be missed – there’s 25% off everything

By Helen Wilson-Beevers and Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9jaR_0jNJtlH800

Black Friday has officially landed with plenty of deals to discover across tech , laptops , home appliances , TVs , toys and much more, and beauty bargains are in no short supply.

Whether you’re shopping with a specific item in mind, or fancy bagging a surprise bargain, there are deals on everything from make-up and skincare to hair tools and perfume – just take a look at our dedicated beauty guide or the lowdown on what deals are the best to buy from lookfantastic .

Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 deals

Meanwhile, on the fashion and homeware front, you can expect to see savings on jewellery , Gymshark and Ugg boots , and mattresses , coffee machines , dishwasher tablets and dehumidifiers are in no short supply for savings either.

Back to beauty and Molton Brown , the high-street stalwart known for stocking luxurious fragrance treats and skincare buys, is working its way up our Black Friday wish lists. This tried-and-tested IndyBest brand has a whopping 18 scents in total, and we recently raved about the new rose dunes range addition.

So, we were very keen to spot some Molton Brown Black Friday deals at stockists John Lewis, QVC, Amazon and lookfantastic , as well as 25 per cent off the entire online Molton Brown site.

Read on for where to find the best Molton Brown deals and the products we’ve got our eye on.

Best Molton Brown Black Friday deals 2022

Molton Brown mesmerising oudh accord and gold eau de parfum: Was £120, now £90, Moltonbrown.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnS9S_0jNJtlH800

One of the brand’s bestselling perfumes, oudh accord is sure to be the highlight of the Black Friday sale for many fans of this fragrance. If the bottle itself isn’t enough to sway you to snap it up, the heady mix of saffron, black tea and vanilla should be enough to do the trick. Could it be a perfect Christmas gift? Absolutely.

Buy now

Molton Brown fiery pink pepper travel gift set: Was £28, now £21, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYSxk_0jNJtlH800

Getting ready for gifting season? This set may be the perfect pick. Housing a small perfume, shower gel and body lotion in one beautiful box, it has everything you need for an uplighting morning routine.

Buy now

Molton Brown fresh and reinvigorating fine liquid hand wash trio: Was £52, now £39, Qvcuk.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmxL1_0jNJtlH800

Buy in bulk and stock up on hand wash ahead of any guests arriving at Christmas, with this trio of 300ml bottles. The three scents are: blue maquis; lemon and mandarin, and pettigree dew, and each one has a formula created to cleanse and soften the skin. Considering the discount, as a bundle, the bottles are priced at £13 a piece, while their usual price is £22 a pop when bought separately. That’s almost a whopping £10 saving per item.

Buy now

Molton Brown re-charge black pepper festive bauble: Was £12, now £9, Moltonbrown.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QkOy_0jNJtlH800

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with this small saving on a stocking filler. The Molton Brown black pepper bauble is always a highlight of the festive season, so snapping it up for under £10 is sure to make it that much sweeter.

Buy now

Molton Brown milk musk body lotion: Was £30, now £15, Lookfantastic.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CM2mP_0jNJtlH800

A saving of 50 per cent is one of the best you’re going to find on Molton Brown products this Black Friday, and, we have to say, it’s quite the corker. The body milks are beloved by beauty buffs far and wide, with a soft scent that moisturises as well as perfumes.

Buy now

Molton Brown rose dunes eau de toilette: Was £85, now £63.75, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHuR7_0jNJtlH800

This brand-new scent launched in August, and the eau de toilette has 25 per cent off if you shop at John Lewis now. You’d better be quick though, as the eau de parfum version has already sold out. A blend of cassis, saffron, rose, cinnamon and geranium, the eau de toilette is presented in a chic bottle with a signature Molton Brown orb on its lid.

Although we’ve not tried this product, we reviewed the perfume, body lotion and bath and shower gel in the rose dunes range , which our tester described as being “a rose fragrance with a twist.”

Buy now

Molton Brown rosa absolute and pink pepper bathing duo: Was £36, now £31.98, Qvcuk.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnDSL_0jNJtlH800

This set features a pair of 300ml bath and shower gel bottles in the rosa absolute and fiery pink pepper scents. Created to offer a lather and softening effect, the bath and shower gels cost £15.99 each in this reduced pairing, while normally they’d be £25 a piece. That’s a generous price reduction on these everyday essentials, all set to add a little extra luxury to your showering and bathing routine.

Buy now

Molton Brown tobacco absolute freshen-up gift set: Was £47, now £35.25, Moltonbrown.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4klT_0jNJtlH800

Molton Brown stocks a whole range of products to suit everyone’s scent, but the tobacco line is certainly a fan favourite. With a 300ml shower gel and 150ml deodorant now on sale at 25 per cent off, we’re dubbing this as a great Christmas gift for dads, grandads and fathers-in-law.

Buy now

Molton Brown stocking filler gift set: Was £40, now £30, Moltonbrown.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nsSI_0jNJtlH800

Earn extra Santa points by popping this gift set under the tree. Reduced by a tenner, inside the festive red box are 10 50ml bottles of bath and shower gel in a selection of scent offerings. Perfect for trialling something new or simply being spoilt for choice, fragrances include neon amber, fiery pink pepper, flora luminary, heavenly gingerly and infusing eucalyptus.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across beauty and fashion, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals –  whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

The Black Friday extravaganza is well and truly underway with everything from beauty and home appliances to dehumidifiers and the latest tech getting once-in-a-blue-moon price cuts. But the deal train is also stopping at Ugg town, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop during the sale, with stellar...
SheKnows

Oprah-Loved Barefoot Dreams Is Having a Black Friday Sale on CozyChic Sweaters, Loungewear & More Up to 65% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As we approach the official start of winter, now’s the time to stock up on all the cozy must-haves you’ll be hibernating in until the spring. If you’re a fan of Barefoot Dreams, we found a sale you definitely don’t want to miss. We’re talking incredible deals up to 65% off sweaters, pullovers, joggers, and more with sale items starting $30. It truly is the perfect time to get your closet ready for the colder months ahead. Barefoot Dreams has...
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday kitchen and home deals up to 75% off

Looking for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on products for your home and kitchen? We've got you covered. Right now, shop sales at Crate & Barrel, Macy's, Wayfair and more on products like air fryers, vacuums and Instant Pots. For example, save 70% on Power XL's air fryer during...
Men's Health

The Best Nugget Ice Maker to Get ‘Sonic Ice’ at Home Is on Sale for Black Friday

DO YOU ever feel like drinks taste better based on the shape of the ice? Much like cutting a peanut butter sandwich diagonally, there is no scientific proof that it improves the taste, but it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that ice machines are becoming increasingly more popular. On the top of the ice maker list is the GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, was rated our Best Overall Nugget Ice Maker.
moneysavingmom.com

Girl’s Muk Luk Boots only $8.49 + shipping!

Zulily has Girl’s Muk Luk Boots on sale for just $9.99! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off making them just $8.49!. There are several styles and colors to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $89. And if you place...
thespruce.com

My Home Always Smells Amazing Thanks to This Smart Diffuser

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As a home editor, I've admittedly tried a lot of ways to make my home smell great. From endless candles tumbling out of my cabinets to small essential oil diffusers that I forget to turn on, I am constantly testing out new methods of adding aromas to my home. A clean, warm-smelling home is a happy one, and that is what I strive for.
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 72% off Boxed Book Sets!

Amazon is offering up to 72% off select Boxed Book Sets today! Here are a few deals you can get…. Get this Magic Tree House Boxed Set Books 1-28 (Paperback) for just $46.40 shipped (regularly $167.72)!. Get this The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings Boxed Set for just...
moneysavingmom.com

Arm & Hammer Liquid Laundry Detergent, 107 Loads only $5.24 shipped!

If you need to stock up on laundry detergent, don’t miss this deal!. Amazon has this Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear, 107 Loads Liquid Laundry Detergent, 144.5 Fl oz for just $5.24 shipped when you clip the $2.83 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!
purewow.com

Artificial Christmas Trees Are Half Off Right Now for Cyber Monday

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Everyone cue their best Mariah Carey voice because…it’s hereee. We mean Christmas, of course, and now that Thanksgiving has come...
VERMONT STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Digital Deals: Shop gifts $20 and under

Tory Johnson is bringing the biggest Deals and Steals holiday gift guide ever!. You can score big savings on all of your favorite brands with deals all $20 and under. Deals start as low as $2.50 and are up to 66% off. Check it all out below!. Get more shopGMA!...
Mic

Here are the best cheap gifts on Amazon & they're selling fast

Shopping for others is an activity that brings out the best in many of us. It’s fun to spend time contemplating what small item will brighten the day, or every day, of our friends and family. But it’s easy to feel tapped out — financially and creatively — after a few brilliant insights and clever discoveries.
denver7.com

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals include more than 70% off some home goods

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Cyber Monday has arrived! The final day of the long holiday...
Harper's Bazaar

You Can Now Get Filler and Injections from Your Living Room Couch

Celebrities have long had access to aesthetic treatments performed at home by licensed professionals, sparing them commutes to and from the doctor's office (and the eyes of paparazzi and Deux Moi). Because there's nothing quite as humbling as waiting for an Uber on a busy New York City street while your face is red and swollen.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

The Independent

948K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy