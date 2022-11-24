Read full article on original website
Framingham State Loses in 2nd Annual Black Collegiate Coaches Classic
BOSTON – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated 77-39 by Tufts University Saturday evening in one game of the Second Annual Black Collegiate Coaches Classic hosted by UMass Boston. The Black Collegiate Coaches Classic was established to showcase black head coaches in the Division III...
Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, Crossing Guard at Walsh Middle For 3 Decades
FRAMINGHAM – Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur & Margaret (Coughlin) McLaughlin, and the beloved wife of Richard F. Delaney. Mary grew up in Somerville and after high school,...
Participate in the Framingham Elks Hoop Shoot Contest on December 3
FRAMINGHAM – Boys & girls ages 8 to 13 can participate in the Framingham Elks Lodge #1264 hoop shoot contest. The contest will be held at the Keefe Technical High School gym on Saturday, December 3. Registration begins at 1 p.m. Contest starts at 1:30 p.m. Visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot for...
Ashland High Announces New Varsity Softball Coach
ASHLAND – Ashland Athletic Department announced today, November 28, a new varsity softball coach. Matt Matsen, who has an extensive and successful coaching track record, will take over with the 2023 season. He most recently with the Vortex Softball Club, said the athletic department. Matsen was the owner and...
homenewshere.com
Division 3 State Champions!!! No. 2 seed Redmen prevail over No.1 seed D-Y in epic, four-set battle
WORCESTER – When the Dennis-Yarmouth's serve landed into the net, giving the Tewksbury Redmen its 25th point to win the game, and the fourth set, the players off the bench quickly ran out to the floor and hugged, celebrated and cried together, knowing they all made history. That 25th...
homenewshere.com
Watson taking his Army of teammates with him for this last battle
WILMINGTON – At 6-feet, 205 pounds, Ryan Watson is certainly not the biggest offensive tackle to suit up for Wilmington High on Thanksgiving Day. He may not be the quickest, and he may not dominate his share of match-ups, but he's extremely scrappy. And when it comes to the...
Cindy L. Walsh, 64, Dental Assistant
ASHLAND – Cindy L. Walsh, 64, died November 26, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with GI cancer. Daughter of the late Paul E. Murphy and late Nancy (Jennings) Murphy of Needham, Cindy is predeceased by her dear husband, Brian J. Walsh of Hopkinton. She leaves behind her daughters Kirstin Click & husband David of Upton, Kelly Burke & husband Michael of Needham, & Kara Francis and husband Zac of Adelaide, Australia and her five beloved grandchildren Brian, Esme, Evie, Lila, and Liv. She also leaves behind her brother, Paul. E. Murphy Jr & wife Karin Murphy of Chester, NH, and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
Albert Jay McAnulty, Jr., 75, Roofer & Softball Umpire
FRAMINGHAM – Albert J. “Jay” McAnulty, Jr., 75, of Holliston and formerly of Framingham died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Albert & Elda (Tomasi) McAnulty, Sr., and the beloved husband of Susan (DiMuzio) McAnulty.
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only
Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
Activists, school officials clash over new regional school location in Wakefield
While local activists say the new location would be detrimental to the surrounding forest, one school official says their concerns are overblown and fueled by NIMBYism. Local activists and school officials in Wakefield are engaged in a bitter fight over the chosen location for a new regional vocational school. Friends...
Middlesex Savings Bank Donates $100,000 for MassBay’s Center for Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services
FRAMINGHAM – Middlesex Savings Bank recently presented MassBay Community College President David Podell with a check for $100,000 towards the construction of MassBay’s Center for the Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services. The donation will provide additional funding for the construction project as well as the Middlesex...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
Boy Scout Troop 21 Selling Wreaths in Saxonville Saturday & Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Boy Scout Troop 21 will be selling wreaths today, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 in Saxonville. Stop by 1 School Street Saturday until 3 p.m. Sale continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
whdh.com
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
City of Framingham’s Christmas Tree Arrives
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Christmas tree was installed in front of the Memorial Building in downtown Framingham early this morning, November 28. The tree came from “City property,” this year, said Framingham DPW Director Bob Lewis. The City of Framingham will hold its 31st...
Elvira ‘Vera’ Antonio, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Elvira “Vera” Antonio, 94, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Albino & Laurinda (Brito) Antonio. Vera was raised and educated in Framingham, and worked with...
Kathryn ‘Kitty’ (Flynn) Seariac, 94, Framingham South High Secretary
FRAMINGHAM – Kathryn “Kitty” L. (Flynn) Seariac, age 94, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, November 22, 2022 after a period of declining health. . She was the beloved wife of the late William “Buzz” L. Seariac, a retired Framingham firefighter, who died in 1992.
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
